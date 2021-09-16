Klint Stewart farms in Stanton and Madison counties, in addition to a little of Antelope County.
He sees the corn, soybeans and alfalfa growing in fields in those counties, as well as across most of Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Stewart also serves on both the Nebraska and the national sorghum checkoff boards and is seeking to spread the good news about sorghum, with hopes that more farmers will grow it.
But he also remembers something he was told by a fellow farmer in the 1990s on why he wasn’t planning to grow sorghum then.
“You know, it’s just not sexy,” Stewart said the farmer told him.
“Raising pigs isn’t sexy, and raising sorghum isn’t sexy, but at the end of the day, you can still make money raising both of them,” he said.
“Nobody wants to go into the coffee shop and brag about their R.O.I. (return on investment). They want to go to the coffee shop and say, ‘Hey, I started planting corn on April 11, and I got done at April 20.’ ”
Stewart said it’s usually not possible to be done planting sorghum April 20, just as it usually isn’t possible to brag to other farmers that the yield monitor was bumping 320 bushels on irrigated corn during harvest.
Nevertheless, sorghum can produce 200 bushels an acre on irrigated land. And when factoring in that it can be sold in specialty markets with lower input costs, that’s where it can bring in higher R.O.I. than corn or soybeans, Stewart said.
Nate Blum, executive director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, said he can relate to Stewart’s experience in talking to fellow farmers.
“It’s a cultural mindset that has to change,” Blum said.
Blum said there’s also a challenge in parts of Northeast Nebraska in finding places to sell the sorghum.
“I keep a list of brokers who contact us regularly. And if your local elevator isn’t going to take it, send me an email and I will send you that list. And if you can figure out the logistics, you can deal with them directly and cut out the middle man,” Blum said.
As an example, Blum said he was contacted a few weeks ago by a Brazilian broker who was looking for 1.9 million bushels of red sorghum for a Saudi Arabian buyer.
“He even had his own shipper. He said, ‘We can make this real easy. All you got to do is get it to the port.’ ”
Blum said he contacted several of the elevators in western Nebraska where sorghum is grown and they said it was too big of an order, they couldn’t fill it.
“I get that,” Blum said.
Next Blum said he contacted a larger corporate elevator, which would have been guaranteed a significant profit. It also was not interested.
“It’s incredibly frustrating. We got to get out of this mindset that corn and soybean is king in agriculture.”
When trying to make sure that farms are profitable — especially when removing federal aid — those products aren’t always sustainable, Blum said.
“We got to think about our product as a product and not just a commodity,” he said.
Stewart and Blum said the markets for sorghum are growing. The product is naturally gluten-free and can be used in flours for everything from pizza crusts to cookies.
“Probably the fastest growing market for it right now is pet food,” Blum said. “We are seeing more and more pet food.”
Sorghum is high in protein, and the pet market is mostly domestic, which provides a more stable market than some international markets.
Other markets are bioplastics, nutraceuticals (food as medicine), bird seed, animal feed, aquaculture and ethanol, with more being developed all the time.
Sorghum also can be popped like popcorn in a hot air popper. It can be made in jambalaya, as a substitute for rice, Blum said.
“We’ve made corn dogs with it,” he said.
Luke Wentz works for an organization known as the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.
Wentz was among those who were at the Norfolk Public Library on Friday with representatives of the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association to discuss agriculture, foreign aid and the impact both have on Nebraska.
Wentz, who is the deputy national outreach director for the Western region, said conversations with local people, such as Stewart and Blum, are invaluable for him.
“Maybe 10 years ago we really started to realize that it’s important to have conversations like this in home districts with members of Congress,” Wentz said.
In Norfolk, people like Mayor Josh Moenning and state Sen. Mike Flood have been friends of USGLC.
They help to showcase why investments overseas are incredibly important to local people, Wentz said.