Growing a great pumpkin

If Charlie Brown and his buddy, Linus, go searching for the Great Pumpkin this fall, they’d better visit Northern Nebraska.
There, on a windy hill near Ewing, they’ll find a version of the giant fruit that will require more heft than those two can provide to get it home.
Indeed, they’ll have to enlist the aid of a tractor and loader to move the giant orb that by now weighs around 840 pounds.
Since such mammoth objects are tough to move and don’t exactly fit on a bathroom scale, it’s impossible to know exactly how much they weigh when they’re in the field, said Tamra Ziems. So they estimate the weight by measuring it and comparing the numbers to chart designed for such purposes.
The rural Ewing woman and her husband, Larry, are in the second year of raising giant pumpkins on the farm that has been in Larry’s family for several generations. He farms and she is a plant pathologist for the University of Nebraska Extension.
Their quest began last year after Larry expressed an interest in the process and Tamra bought him seeds for his birthday.
But giant pumpkins don’t come from average seeds. Indeed, they are normally produced from seeds gathered from other giant pumpkins, Tamra said.
It’s even possible to follow the pedigree of seeds, some of which can sell for hundreds of dollars each, she said.
The Ziems’ paid $20 to $30 for their seeds last year and had good results. Their largest pumpkin weighed in at 807 pounds a giant pumpkin weigh-in in South Dakota.
It takes more than good seeds to raise giant pumpkins. Tending a potential giant pumpkin is a little like tending a child.
It needs the proper amount of food and water at the proper times as well as protection from the wind, sun, predators and other elements that might cause harm.
To achieve a pumpkin with prize-winning potential, the couple started the seeds in containers kept on a cart that could be rolled outside on warm days.
When the weather and ground were warm enough, they planted the seedlings. Around July 1, Tamra hand pollinated a few of the blossoms. They culled most of the others so all of the plant’s energy would be funneled into a the formation of just a few pumpkins.
Now, two of the pumpkins with the greatest potential lie under tents made of light-weight fabric meant to protect them from the harsh sun and wind. They are fed and watered when needed.
When conditions are right, the pumpkins can grow 30 to 50 pounds a day, Tamra said.
In fact, some pumpkins grow to more than 2,500 pounds, Larry said.
In addition to the 800-plus pumpkin, the Ziems have another one they estimate is more than 500 pounds. And one of their green squash is around 435 pounds.
“It’s fun to see if you can push the limits,” Tamra said.
All three of the fruit are headed to sanctioned weigh-ins. The couple are taking the largest pumpkin to a competition in Rapid City, S.D., Tamra said. The other pumpkin and the squash will compete at a weigh-off in Harrisburg, S.D., the first weekend in October. There, in addition to pumpkins, squash, gourds, tomatoes, watermelons are also judged.
Although the Ziems are lucky to have plenty of space for the pumpkin patch, home gardeners can participate, too.
“You don’t need a lot of land,” Tamra said. “Some experienced people trim the vines and lay them out so they don’t encroach.”
So perhaps Charlie and Linus should give it a try.