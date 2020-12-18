The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District warned residents of three area counties of high nitrate levels in the groundwater. Nitrates are responsible for several serious health conditions in infants and unborn babies.
The district held a webinar over Zoom on Thursday night to educate the public about the high nitrate levels in parts of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties. This was the first step in a process that will likely lead to the creation of a Phase 2 water management area.
At the webinar, Brian Bruckner, Lower Elkhorn NRD assistant manager, and several other experts spoke on the impact that high nitrate levels, from fertilizers and manure, has on people and communities.
Dr. Jesse Bell of the University of Nebraska Medical Center spoke on the human health impacts. He said high nitrate levels have been linked to a variety of health issues. Among these are blue baby syndrome and several types of pediatric cancer.
“Most vulnerable are young infants, below six months of age, pregnant women and their fetuses are also highly susceptible,” Bell said.
In fact, Nebraska’s rate of pediatric cancer is one of the highest in the nation, and 63% of Nebraska’s counties exceed the national average in the number of pediatric brain tumors, Bell said. Additionally, Nebraska sees a higher number of birth defects than the national average.
There is a clear link between these conditions and the presence of nitrates, Bell said. The counties with higher nitrate concentrations have higher incidents of the pediatric cancers, and counties with the most agrichemicals in the water see the most birth defects.
There is also an economic impact to communities in areas with high nitrate levels, said Tatiana Davila, groundwater geologist and wellhead protection coordinator at the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Afflicted communities have several options: Build an ion exchange or reverse osmosis plant to treat the water, build a water main to a different community or drill a new well in an unaffected area.
Davila said drilling a new well (usually the cheapest solution) can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars while an ion exchange or reverse osmosis plant (usually the most expensive) can cost millions of dollars.
“We know that the costs for treating for nitrates are significant,” she said.
To solve the problem, the district is proposing a Phase 2 water management area be created, said Bruckner.
A Phase 2 area has several requirements:
— No nitrogen fertilizer can be applied in the area between Oct. 15 and March 15.
— Operators applying nitrogen must be certified by the district and receive continuing education every four years.
— Deep soil testing for residual nitrates.
— Irrigation water sampled once every four years.
— Limits to the amount of nitrogen applied.
Thursday’s webinar was the beginning of a process that will end in a vote by the district’s board on whether to create the new management area, Bruckner said.
“This is just one step, the event tonight, to a public hearing where the public will be able to give feedback,” Bruckner said. “We had fully intended to host multiple face-to-face events,” but the coronavirus forced the district to adapt.
The next event will be an open house and public hearing that’s tentatively scheduled for Monday, Jan. 18, at the Nielsen Center in West Point. The pandemic may force the district to change its plans again, though.