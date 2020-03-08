MADISON — Ericka Estrada feels blessed. She arrived in Madison about five years ago and then, with the help of immediate and extended family members, decided to open a grocery store.
Unlike other grocery stores, this one would cater to the tastes of Mexican and Latin American people. She credits her brother and sister-in-law with helping her to open and operate it.
It has worked out well, Estrada said, attracting her targeted audience, as well as the broader community. The name of the grocery store, La Guerita, translated into English means "to be blonde" or "American," she said.
Allison Oliva is her niece and sometimes serves as an English translator for her aunt. Both are from Guatemala, a Central American country south of Mexico.
Estrada said Madison is a "friendly town, a blessed town and a working town." She sells produce, meat and canned goods, among other items.
"People have been accepting," she said. "At first, I feel blessed with what God has given me, this opportunity, then with this town."
Madison County's latest population estimates of July 1, 2018, indicate 15.8% of the population of nearly 36,000 is Hispanic or Latino. Individual percentages for towns in the county are not available, but many of the immigrants work at Tyson Foods in Madison and come from nearby towns.
Estrada said Madison has a range of nationalities who are customers, including people from Cuba, Mexico, Salvador, Honduras and Venezuela, along with the established population. It is a welcoming community, she said. Many of the Latino population just wants to work hard, earn a living and have a family.
The weather is an adjustment, but it isn't that difficult to get used to, Estrada said. Besides grocery items, her store features express items, including coffee, snacks and a variety of drinks.