When recently selecting a can of cooking spray from an online grocery shelf, I thought how grocery shopping has come full circle.
Here I was sitting at my laptop in the comfort of my home deciding if I needed one or two pounds of butter, and I thought how much my online shopping was similar to grocery shopping was in the late 1800’s — without the horse and burlap bags.
In those days, too, a person didn’t walk down long aisles at a grocery store plucking items off the shelves and carefully placing them into a grocery cart. They would ask the storekeeper to wrap up 5 pounds of buckwheat flour, and the order would be put together as the customer chatted it up about the high cost of new plows.
Shopping at the general store of long ago was similar to my online grocery buying experience in that I clicked on the items I wanted for the grocery store staff to gather off the shelves for me. I virtually “wandered” down the aisles of items clicking on and choosing large eggs and leaf lettuce from my personal “store assistant”.
Of course, in the 1800’s and now, mistakes can be made. I ordered two cans of pork and beans online and ended up with the large instead of the small cans. Hal, the general storekeeper of old, would have probably known what size of cans I wanted without me even having to specifiy the size.
There’s an episode of “Anne of Green Gables,” which is set in the 1800’s, where 80-year-old Matthew Cuthbert brings home 20 pounds of brown sugar because he was too shy to say he needed material for Anne’s dress. I guess no grocery app or person can read minds ... yet.
Still, grocery shopping was and now is more of a personal experience.
Because I registered with the online store, my name was across the top of the screen, and the website saves my past grocery lists, so it’s set up just for me.
The site knows that I like my garlic fresh and not from a jar. It remembers that I buy the cheapest chocolate chips available —not the name brand. The website knows all that. And get this, it tells me what’s on sale for the week, so instead of standing in the tiled breakfast cereal aisle and scanning an ad for what might be on sale that week, I click through a couple screens of discounted items. It’s the best.
Grocery shopping has gone from a personal experience to a very impersonal challenge back to a personal experience again. At this rate, I may like the whole grocery shopping thing