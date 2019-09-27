Monday came and almost went before I noticed the designation on the calendar.
When I finally did glance at it, I was not surprised. Monday was the first day of fall.
It wasn’t a surprise because Monday was truly a perfect fall day. It was warm but not too hot. A slight breeze was blowing but no howling winds to steal my cap when I took a walk. The leaves were starting to turn. And those annoying mosquitoes and gnats were nowhere in sight.
In this techie age of internet info, I count myself among the undoubtedly shrinking group of people who tend to believe that print sources are the be-all and end-all of reputable information.
But when it comes to the seasons, I tend to scoff at calendar designations. Not only is a calendar unnecessary to determine when one season has metamorphosed into another, a calendar can be downright deceptive.
This year, the first day of fall as designated on the calendar did actually feel like the first day of fall. Often, though, the calendar designation of a season is laughable.
For example, do you know that the first day of winter this year is Dec. 21? That means that Dec. 20 is still fall. Really? I suspect that not a single person who is bundled up in cold-weather clothes and shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts believes that the season on Dec. 20 is fall.
And spring will last until near the end of the third week in June in 2020. In whose mind is it still spring when school is out, teens have “summer” jobs, and the lawn needs to be mowed?
Technically, there are two designations for seasons. There is the astronomical designation, which is based on sun-earth positions — this is the calendar designation. Then there is the meteorological designation, which is based on the same three-month-per-season cycle every year — this designation corresponds more accurately to what we really consider to be the season splits but is basically only used by meteorologists to study weather patterns and make predictions.
I’m not often at a loss for words, but I was the other day when my husband asked me what my favorite season is.
I finally settled on fall. I do genuinely love fall, but every season (yes, even winter) has its thrilling aspects.
Fall is apple crisp made from apples picked from our trees, garden squash roasted in the oven, new school supplies for a brand-new school year, and piles of crunchy leaves to jump in.
Winter is a pure-white ground, sledding, ice skating, and being able to see your breath in the air. Spring is new flowers, birds singing, frogs croaking, baby calves, and branding. Summer is swimming, ice cream, and longer days of sunlight.
Gallup has apparently polled Americans several times, most recently in 2005, and asked them to choose their favorite season. Each time, it has been the same: spring. Somehow, I think that the answer would be different — at least among Nebraskans — if Gallup conducted its poll this year.
I suspect that subconsciously I picked fall as my favorite season simply because it just began. After all, what I love the most is not a particular season but the change of seasons — that delicious, fresh newness. Greetings to the seasons.
And season’s greetings to all of you — not just in December but four times a year.
Readers may contact Sheila at svsbyrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.