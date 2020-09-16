BATTLE CREEK — A resource for ag producers in Northeast Nebraska received recognition for its efforts here on Tuesday.
Several employees of Farmers Pride-Battle Creek Farmers Co-op were on hand to accept its induction into the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame during a small reception at its Battle Creek location.
General manager Dean Thernes told those who gathered for the event it was an honor to receive the recognition.
“It’s a great group to be a part of, and we certainly have a great team that makes Farmers Pride what it is,” Thernes said.
Farmers Pride was founded as the Battle Creek Creamery in 1928 and has evolved over the years to better serve its member-owners — farmers and ag producers — in Northeast Nebraska.
Today, the co-op operates from 13 locations and serves 30 counties, as well as customers in southern South Dakota and western Iowa.
Farmers Pride was inducted into the hall of fame by representatives of the Daily News and First National Bank of Omaha in Norfolk, both of which sponsor the special recognition effort.
The co-op joins three other other longtime Northeast Nebraska businesses in the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame: Husker Ag of Plainview, inducted in 2017, Bluebird Nursery of Clarkson in 2018 and Blackburn Manufacturing of Neligh in 2019.
Each year, a Norfolk-based business and an emerging business are recognized as part of the hall of fame, as well.
Farmers Pride’s efforts to support its customers, as well as the communities it serves, played a large role in its nomination for this year’s hall of fame induction.
“They support the agricultural backbone of the Nebraska economy,” the anonymous nomination letter said. “Farmers Pride remains a steady, consistent supplier in our region, committed to the business community in Northeast Nebraska. Their people and products are centered on assisting customers to receive the best value of goods and services Farmers Pride supplies to their business. Helping customers make sense out of market confusion, Farmers Pride is a great resource for customers in the region.”
Thernes said Farmers Pride tries to do all of the right things to support its member-owners and the communities they serve.
“Our goal every day is to support the farmers of Northeast Nebraska and certainly take care of the communities which we’re involved in,” Thernes said.
That’s a goal Farmers Pride will carry into the future, he added.
“We’re going to continue to do what we’re doing and keep bringing value to our member-owners and continue to develop a great team of employees to help support them down the road,” Thernes said.