Great read for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is upon us, so let’s celebrate a few of the great mothers of literature. I’ll begin with books that I enjoyed reading to my children in my role as their mother.
First, I adored reading “Are You My Mother?” by P. D. Eastman. In it, a baby bird hatches while his mother is away from the nest and then goes off in search of her, and he asks all types of creatures if they are his mother before finally reconnecting with her. It’s a cute book that has withstood the test of time since it was published in 1960.
Another long-adored book that has been around since 1986 is “Love You Forever” by Robert Munsch. It’s about a mother who sings a lullaby to her little boy every night of his life as he grows up and how the role of caregiver reverses in her old age. It always made me cry when I read it to my children, but I continued to read it to them often because I will love them forever, and as every mother knows, no matter their age, our children forever are our babies.
We don’t have to birth someone, though, to love him like a mother. Charlotte, the spider in “Charlotte’s Web” by E. B. White, is one of the best mother figures of children’s literature, in my opinion. She watches over and loves Wilbur, the pig, even at great risk to herself, and she does everything she can, while she still can, to make sure he is safe.
The Berenstain Bears books by Jan and Stan Berenstain all feature a loving mother who helps guide Sister Bear and Brother Bear out of their numerous predicaments. The Froggy book series by Jonathan London has a mother who’s always yelling “Frooogy,” followed by the umpteenth request for him to do what he’s been told, such as “get dressed” or “go to bed.” Every mother knows how that routine goes.
Perhaps no mother from American literature is better known than Marmee March from “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott. Marmee must hold things together while her husband is off fighting in the Civil War, and she has her hands full with four coming-of-age daughters. Making this book even more interesting is that it is loosely based on Alcott’s life, so the Marmee character is literally more real than she appears on the page.
Another great book with a strong mother who must survive on her own while caring for her daughter is the 1999 novel “Chocolat” by Joanne Harris. This one is set in France. It was turned into a wonderful movie in 2000. I highly recommend both.
If you prefer nonfiction, or memoir, then “The End of Your Life Book Club” by Will Schwalbe is the perfect read. In it, Will’s mother is dying from cancer, but in her final year, while she is undergoing a lot of treatments, he and her begin to discuss and read books. It’s one of the best books I’ve ever read, even though it’s sad. It reminds me of the full circle from “Love You Forever.”
I’d love to hear what books you think of when you think of mothers. There are so many of them out there, and I’ve only scratched the surface. If your mother loves to read, perhaps you’ll share a book with her that shows how much she means to you on this Mother’s Day.
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.
This month’s reading selection is “Middlemarch” by George Eliot.