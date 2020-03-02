Gravel roads became an issue

Last year, a flood impacted the lives of many people in Nebraska. Some people were affected worse than others. My family was very fortunate during this time because there was no damage to our house. The worst thing we had to deal with was the fact that the gravel roads to our house were covered in water in some places making it difficult for us to get to school. Our drive to school is a 20 mile drive. When the flood first started to hit, I was at school. The school let us out at noon because some of the roads were starting to wash out. At the beginning of that day, the roads were completely clear, but by the end of the day, it was very difficult to get to my house because the roads were starting to wash out.

It is predicted that there could be another flood this year like there was last year. I think this is very possible because of the amount of snow we have had this year. The snow has started to melt and a lot of the rivers are beginning to rise. Although I do think another flood could occur this year, I hope that it isn’t nearly as bad as the one that occurred last year.

