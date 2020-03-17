Grandma goes dressed up for St. Patrick’s birthday

St. Patrick’s Day is a day riddled with rich traditions in America, such as celebratory parades and festivals, dancing leprechauns, lucky shamrocks and the mandatory donning of green garb to avoid a friendly pinch. This holiday is particularly noteworthy in my family but not for the traditional reasons. My grandmother was born on March 17, which is fitting as she is part Irish. In a dual celebration of her birthday and the holiday, my extended family typically goes out to eat. My grandma dresses in her green outfit with over ten St. Patrick’s Day pins on her vest and foam shamrock earrings the size of softballs. All of my relatives join in the fun with various green ensambles, though no one is quite able to match my grandma’s level of enthusiasm. When our party of twenty people stroll into the restaurant of my grandma’s choice, we are a viridescent sight. This is an annual tradition that I look forward to throughout the year.

Small holidays throughout the year may not have a momentous impact on the life of the typical American, but they can inspire additional joy. Holidays like St. Patrick’s Day are events to anticipate throughout the year. They have the ability to break up monotonous weeks and give a possibly needed reason for celebration. It is enjoyable to dress up in green apparel and attend events such as parades or festivals. Days of happiness with positive memories generated are what life is truly comprised of. St. Patrick’s Day is able to accomplish this for many people, and therefore, does indeed have a purpose in American society.

As a redhead with Irish blood, you bet I’ll be wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day. You should, too. I’ve heard it’s good luck.

Tags

In other news

Celebrate if you want

Leprechauns, four leaf clovers, the color green, and Irish traditions all come to my mind when I think of St. Patrick’s Day. St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17 each year. It became a national holiday in 1903. St. Patrick’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Patrick, is a cultural and religious celebra…

Grandma goes dressed up for St. Patrick’s birthday

St. Patrick’s Day is a day riddled with rich traditions in America, such as celebratory parades and festivals, dancing leprechauns, lucky shamrocks and the mandatory donning of green garb to avoid a friendly pinch. This holiday is particularly noteworthy in my family but not for the traditio…

Saint Patrick’s Day background

St. Patrick’s Day is a small holiday often celebrated with shamrocks and the color green. This holiday celebrates St. Patrick who was an Irish slave for many years until he escaped. After many years, he eventually came back to Ireland to convert the Irish to Christianity. He established many…

The benefits of graphic novels for kids

The benefits of graphic novels for kids

Comic books and graphic novels have increased in popularity in recent years, but are still being dismissed by some parents and teachers as “not real books.” However, the research and experts agree, graphic novels are anything but fluff. In fact, the American Library Association recently awar…