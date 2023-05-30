Norfolk had a chance to regain the momentum that it possessed early in Tuesday's doubleheader against Grand Island.
The Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning of their season opener against Five Points Bank, only to see the visitors take a four-run lead heading into the seventh.
For the fourth time in the game, Norfolk put multiple runners on base. And once again, Grand Island didn't let Norfolk capitalize on the opportunity, shutting down the hosts 6-3 in the opening game at Veterans Memorial Park. In game two, Grand Island needed just three innings to win 17-0.
"Give credit to Grand Island," first-year Norfolk coach Colby Mrsny said. "This was their seventh game of the year, and this was our first game of the year. It's hard playing that first game."
Game one was a story of missed opportunities for Norfolk, which left 13 runners on base.
Norfolk left at least one runner on base in every inning, including bases-loaded scenarios in the first and sixth innings. Still, Norfolk had a chance in the seventh after a throwing error led to a run, and a wild pitch put two runners in scoring position with the potential tying run batting. But a flyout and a groundout ended the game.
"I'll just trust the process," Mrsny said. "At practice every day, we do situational hitting, and a lot of times, we're successful, but tonight, we were not successful in those first few innings, and especially in those late innings. But we've got to keep battling and trusting the process because I believe that all of these players can do it."
Norfolk grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the third when Noah Hinrichs rounded third and scored on Brenden Flood's single. Flood later scored when an errant pickoff throw toward first base allowed him to trot home from third.
Grand Island kept chipping away, though, with a run in the third and Camden Walker's game-tying triple in the fourth. Grand Island broke through with four runs on six hits in the sixth inning — and it could've been worse considering that Grand Island left the bases loaded.
"We finally got confident in our approaches at the plate," Grand Island coach Adam Brown said. "The biggest thing was the confidence."
Cole Fernau pitched two innings of no-hit relief to earn the win for Grand Island. But Norfolk scored one run in that time and reached base five times thanks to three walks and two hit batsmen. JT Reid started and threw 91 pitches in five innings for Grand Island, striking out four. Camden Walker was 2 for 3 with two triples, while Trey Norgaard was 2 for 3 with a double.
Noah Hinrichs was 2 for 4 with a run scored and a stolen base. Ayden Papstein reached base three times, walking twice along with a single.
Flood took the hard-luck loss, allowing four runs on four hits in 5.1 innings and just 57 pitches. He allowed just two hits until a one-out double and RBI single that gave Grand Island the lead in the sixth inning.
"I cannot say how much... his improvement from last year is a ton," Mrsny said. "His work ethic every day, he comes to practice, he works his tail off, and I'm so proud of him and his outing tonight."
IN GAME TWO, Grand Island's offense got on track with 17 runs on 12 hits.
Grand Island batted 14 twice, first in the top of the first inning and again in the third. In between, Norfolk held them to a 1-2-3 inning.
The highlight for Grand Island came later when Grayson Sack, who finished 3 for 4 at the plate, turned on a 1-2 pitch and drilled it over the left-field fence for a two-run homer on his second at-bat of the first inning. Ian Arends also finished 3 for 4.
"I think that was a huge building block in game one," Brown said. "They just stayed with their approach, stayed patient at the plate, and got the pitch they were looking for."
Game 1
Norfolk 002 000 1 — 3 5 1
Grand Island 001 104 X — 6
WP: Cole Fernau. LP: Brenden Flood. 2B: (GI) Grayson Sack, Gabe Ruiz, Trey Norgaard. 3B: (GI) Camden Walker 2. SB: (N) Noah Hinrichs 2, Brenden Flood; (GI) Trey Norgaard.
Game 2
Grand Island 908 — 17 12 0
Norfolk 000 — 0 1 2
WP: Gabe Ruiz. LP: Kyler Kolm. 2B: (GI) Ian Arends, Grayson Sack, Trey Norgaard, Carson Washburn. 3B: (GI) Ian Arends. HR: (GI) Grayson Sack. SB: (N) Braylon Votta.