Grand Island’s 21-19 win over the Panthers at Veterans Memorial Field Thursday night might best be described as ‘the great escape.’
That’s because Norfolk never quit, responding to a 21-6 deficit at the end of the third quarter with a dominating fourth period that unfortunately fell just short of victory when the Panthers literally ran out of time.
“I’m proud of their effort. They could have given up when we’re down by two touchdowns going into the fourth quarter,” Norfolk coach Chris Koozer said. “It says a lot about our kids, how much they care about the game and how much they put into it. It says a lot about the type of athletes we have.
The Panthers showed that they could move the ball on Grand Island with a game-opening 14-play 88-yard drive, picking up five first downs on the way to Rowdy Bauer's 3-yard touchdown. However, Sam Zaueta's PAT kick was wide leaving the Norfolk lead at 6-0.
From that point on, however, the Panthers offense was relatively quiet.
Meanwhile, the Islanders, whose only loss in their two previous outings was a 45-0 battering by top-ranked Omaha Westside last week, answered the Norfolk score with their own eight-play possession and 22-yard run by Caleb Richardson for a 7-6 lead.
The Warriors then added another touchdown early in the second period following Trey Engberg’s interception of a CJ Hoffman pass attempt.
Justyce Hostetler finished a 47-yard march with a 14-yard power run to increase the margin to 14-6.
The Panthers had one more opportunity to score before halftime, when Bauer picked off Grand Island quarterback Bode Albers, but Norfolk’s offense came up empty when Zazueta’s 42-yard field goal was blocked.
The Islanders increased their lead to 21-6 with five minutes left in the third quarter, with Richardson–who led all rushers with 85 yards on 16 carries–darted up the middle from the one to cap a 71-yard drive.
The Panthers’ offense mixed and matched its way to yet another chance for points, traveling inside the Grand Island 20 before two straight tackles-for-loss and two incompletions stopped Norfolk at the 18.
“We kind of got stagnant offensively (after the opening drive),” Koozer said. “We’ve got to be able to move the ball in the second and third quarter. That’s on me. I’m going to figure that part out when I study the film.”
But then the Panthers recorded the first of two key takeaways that, combined, created the opportunity for a dramatic come-from-behind win.
Two plays after the change of possession, Ashten Hader pounced on a fumble in the backfield by Islander quarterback Albers, and Norfolk took over at the Grand Island 40.
Just seven plays later, fullback Hudson Waldow plunged into the end zone and Zazueta’s PAT kick had the Panthers within 21-13.
Norfolk’s defense forced a short punt that Bauer advanced 12 yards into Islander territory but, once again, the Panthers were stopped–this time at the Grand Island 30 when a two-yard completion was six yards shy of the line to gain.
Once again, though, the Norfolk defense came up with another turnover, this time a fumble recovery and six-yard return by Jackson Mazuch.
Three passes later–the first two to Coleson Barritt–the Panthers were at the six, where Hoffman found Tanner Eisenhauer breaking to the outside just across the goal line to bring Norfolk to within 21-19.
Grand Island defensive back Hunter Hanquist broke up the PAT try, a two-point pass attempt, leaving the Panthers with only an onside kick recovery to mount another threat.
Norfolk did just that, with Bauer covering the bouncing ball in a crowd in front of the Panthers’ sideline; however, just 17 seconds remained in the game.
Koozer turned to sophomore quarterback Cole Signor to attempt two long passes before, with just three seconds left, trying a ‘hitch-and-pitch’ gimmick play that resulted with Bauer picking up 10 yards and trying for the boundary as time ran out–allowing the Islanders to escape with the narrow 21-19 victory.
“There were kids picking up fumbles, kids scoring touchdowns, kids getting on an onside kick,” Koozer said. “I don’t know what the percentages are of getting an onside kick–probably five percent. It’s super hard to get, but it says a lot about our kids to be resilient and do that.”
Game notes:
*Along with the onside kick recovery, Bauer’s night included 14 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, seven catches for 44 yards, and an interception on defense.
*Hoffman completed 19 of 32 pass attempts, with one touchdown and one interception. For Grand Island, Albers completed 10 of 18 passes with one interception.
*Offensively, Norfolk finished the game with 136 rushing yards and 146 passing yard (282 total yards), while Grand Island totaled 121 yards on the ground and 126 in the air (247 yard).
CLASS A
Grand Island (2-1) 7 7 7 0 – 21
Norfolk (2-1) 6 0 0 13 – 19
Game Summary
FIRST QUARTER
N: Rowdy Bauer 3 run (Sam Zazueta kick), 4:20.
GI: Caleb Richardson 22 run (Thatcher Panowicz kick), 1:32.
SECOND QUARTER
GI: Justyce Hostetler 14 run (Panowicz kick), 9:28.
THIRD QUARTER
GI: Richardson 1 run (Panowicz kick), 5:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
N: Hudson Waldow 3 run (Zazueta kick), 6:42.
N: Tanner Eisenhauer 6 pass from CJ Hoffman (pass failed), :17.