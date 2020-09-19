WAYNE — Nearly 100 community members flooded the Ace Hardware parking lot in Wayne on Friday afternoon to celebrate the store's grand opening with Gov. Pete Ricketts in attendance.
The store officially opened its doors to the Wayne community on April 15, but Ace's grand opening ceremony was delayed until Friday because of previous directed health measures that were in place.
Ricketts offered praise to various individuals for helping make the store's opening possible at Friday's ceremony, including Steve LeGrand, store owner; Luke Virgil, Wayne's economic development coordinator; and Cale Giese, Wayne's mayor.
Those in attendance at the Ace grand opening also included various contractors responsible for the planning and construction of the building, as well as investors, Ace Hardware employees and dozens of locals who have made Wayne's Ace their go-to place to shop.
Ricketts also commended Wayne community members for their unwavering support of the planning process that brought an Ace Hardware to the area after Shopko — which occupied the building Ace Hardware now operates in — closed in June 2019.
"It was a great team here, who had to, in the midst of a pandemic, find ways to supply this store and overcome those obstacles to even get this store open," Ricketts said. "... The group of people who came together made a team effort; it was the investors and it was the community who made this happen, and that really speaks to the great community you have in Wayne."
Ricketts told community members that Ace Hardware's opening in town is one of the many accomplishments this year that Wayne should be proud of. He highlighted several actions community members took over the past several months that demonstrate the Wayne community's unity.
Local banks worked with Michael Foods to deliver food to those who needed it, a local Girl Scouts group organized a blood drive, an FFA group donated fresh produce to the Wayne food pantry and community members raised money for Wayne State students to support the school's emergency fund.
"This community pulls together to help out people in need and pulls together to accomplish things that are important to the community, like this Ace Hardware," Ricketts said. "So, you should all be very proud of what you've got here because it really demonstrates the grit, the determination and the resilience in this community. This is a symbol of how strong the community is, and the strength of this community is also reflected in this entire state."
Upon Shopko's closing last year, the Wayne Economic Development team took three immediate steps in an effort to fill the then-vacant building, according to Virgil: Help Shopko employees find new jobs; reach out to local businesses about potentially relocating; and attempt to find an individual or group willing to purchase the building from a trust based in Wisconsin and managed in New Jersey.
Just over a year ago, Virgil began talking to LeGrand, who is the CEO of Sand Creek Post and Beam. LeGrand, who works with Sand Creek Post and Beam four days a week, also owns the Ace Hardware store in Blair.
"Steve and I were having a separate discussion about Sand Creek Post and Beam, and he brought up Ace and how he operates one in Blair," Virgil said. "Something clicked, and it's in those meetings that you have with existing businesses that you discover the best possibilities for economic development. We started talking about Ace and got the ball rolling from there."
A public meeting in November 2019 was held to help community members and Wayne State College students get a feel for what products might be available at Wayne's Ace Hardware. By the end of 2019, the Northeast Nebraska Investors group had gained ownership of the building, and building renovation plans were in full swing.
For more than four months, contractors transformed the 28,000-square-foot building into an Ace Hardware. LeGrand commended the work of several organizations and people on Friday for helping execute a smooth transition process.
"I remember driving here when Shopko closed, and what a tragedy that was," LeGrand said. "The city needed something; this was one of the most profitable Shopko stores within its entire retail chain. That says a lot about the community here because this was a profitable store.
“The people here didn't want a hardware store, they wanted a community store, so that's why we had a community event — to get a feel from the community on what types of products they want us to have available."
He noted that similar to most businesses, Ace endured trials over the last several months, but the community has rallied around the store and helped it prosper since its opening just over five months ago.
"We can't be successful as a community unless we're listening to what you guys are doing and what you want from us," LeGrand said. "The Wayne community is a big part of what made this possible, and we're going to service Wayne like it hasn't been serviced before."