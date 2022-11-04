LINCOLN – North Bend Central’s comeback in the third set fell a little short on Friday.
And that gave Gothenburg the opening it needed.
The fifth-seeded Swedes avoided a sweep and then went on to rally to their first state championship appearance in only their second appearance. Gothenburg stunned the Tigers 17-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-10 in the Class C1 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I don’t know if we just got too comfortable in that third set, but we couldn’t ever get our groove back is basically what I think happened,” North Bend Central coach Amy Sterup said. “It is what it is, I guess.”
The Tigers (31-2) trailed 19-14 in the third but tied the match at 23 and 24. They couldn’t complete the sweep, though, and Gothenburg (33-3) won 26-24 on a net violation and hitting error to stay alive.
The Swedes carried that momentum into the fourth and used a 10-3 run to close out that set and force a fifth.
“You have to play top notch,” Sterup said. “We did our first two sets and then we kind of sat back on our heels and never got it back.”
Both teams won their only five-set match in the regular season, and Sterup hoped the Tigers’ victory over Columbus Lakeview prepared them for this type of situation.
They took a 2-0 lead in the fifth, but things unraveled after that. The Swedes went up 14-7 and finished it off on a kill by Kynlee Strauser after NBC fought off match point three times.
Clara Evert led Gothenburg with 19 kills.
Josie Cleveringa topped North Bend Central with 24 with Kaitlyn Emanuel right behind at 23.
Sterup said some struggles at the serving line didn’t help her team in the close matchup.
“Some of our serves went very long today, and I think that was our adrenaline,” she said. “I reminded them with their adrenaline that we’d have to take some off. Then on some they took too much off. I think the nerves got them a little bit after we got too comfortable.”
North Bend Central begins Saturday’s slate of consolation matches at 9 a.m. at Lincoln North Star.
Gothenburg (33-3) 17 22 26 25 15
North Bend Central (31-2) 25 25 24 15 10
GOTHENBURG (kills-aces-blocks): Layla Healey 0-0-0, Ashlyn Richeson 0-0-0, Emily Cornwell 0-1-0, Logan Hilbers 0-1-0, Kynlee Strauser 7-0-2, Clara Evert 19-0-2, Taryn O’Hare 0-4-0, Madison Smith 4-0-4. Totals 44-7-11.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL (kills-aces-blocks): Kathryn Gaughen 1-0-0, Cassandra Burbach 2-0-0, Lauren Sterup 0-0-0, Lindsey Emanuel 9-0-0, Kaitlyn Emanuel 23-0-3, Josie Cleveringa 24-2-3, Jayla Van Ampting 0-2-0, Brooklyn Shaw 0-0-0. Totals 59-4-6.
Set assists: Gothenburg 44 (Richeson 39, O’Hare 3, Cornwell 1, Evert 1), NBC 59 (Gaughen 56, K. Emanuel 2, Cleveringa 1).