Did you miss me? Maybe you didn’t even know that I was gone. In fact, I’ve been away for a couple of weeks — on a cruise to Alaska and Canada with my mother and sister (courtesy of my generous mother — thank you, Mom!).
Whether you noticed my absence, I missed you. Two weeks is a long time to be gone. It was a wonderful trip, but, as Dorothy noted, there’s no place like home.
While everyone here in this area of Nebraska was yearning for rain, those of us on the cruise were hoping that it would stop raining in Alaska. Did you know that Alaska, at least certain areas, is quite prone to rain? The cruise line certainly did, as it supplied each of us with a complimentary warm raincoat — an item that was used A LOT.
The first week of the cruise was unseasonably warm and dry, but then we were “treated” to typical weather of rain, chilly weather and overcast skies. Most of us on the cruise viewed it as an adventure, but I know that I, for one, would definitely not want to live in such a gloomy climate year-round.
Ketchikan is apparently one of the rainiest places, and we passed through that town twice. The guides told us that in one month back in the late 2010s, Ketchikan received 49 inches of rain. That’s in just one month! Granted, that was a little (maybe a lot) more than usual, but still!
My sister and I were fortunate in that it was the first time we passed through Ketchikan, during the unusually warm and sunny week, that we were scheduled to go on a zip line through the rain forest. A couple we befriended on the ship had a zip line excursion scheduled for the second pass through Ketchikan, when it rained and rained and rained.
They certainly had a more traditional zip line experience for Ketchikan, but my sister and I were not the least bit jealous.
A zip line had been on my bucket list for a while, and I’m happy to report that I didn’t chicken out (one gal in our group did). The zip line was actually a series of six or so lines with “stops” in between on platforms on trees high above the rain forest. Surprisingly, to me anyway, standing on the platforms and waiting my turn to go on each line was scarier than actually zipping along the lines.
Other excursion highlights of the trip included a trip to an oyster farm; a Fourth of July parade in Alaska, where a local grocery store had its employees walk down the street pushing grocery carts full of bananas to give away; a lumberjack show (cheesy but so entertaining); a raptor rescue/rehabilitation center; Native dance shows; a visit to a sled dog camp; and kayaking trips in remote areas, including near a glacier.
Of course, the cruise ship itself offered a magnitude of pleasures, such as unlimited, amazing food; nightly entertainment; and twice-a-day room services, including bathroom cleaning, bed making and chocolates on the bed each night.
Still, with all of its benefits, there really is no place like home. If you haven’t bothered to look around, you should.
Our scenery is different but just as glorious as that in Alaska and Canada. And, of course, here in Nebraska is where my husband, grandchildren and some of my children live. So, it’s great to be home.
And yet — why is no one picking up my towels off the bathroom floor?
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.