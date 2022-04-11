Good teachers care for students

“What a teacher is, is more important than what he teaches.” This quote, by world-renowned American psychiatrist Karl Menninger, illustrates the importance of teachers in society. Not only do they educate on material, but they are often the most important role model in one's life (next to parents).
I have found this especially true, for I am fortunate to have had many exceptional teachers throughout my life. After many years of internal deliberation on what makes a good teacher, I have finally articulated my definition.
A good teacher is someone who cares for the students they are teaching. They are invested in their lives, foster their ambitions and do their best to offer support. Because they care, they strive to do their best to communicate the material in a way that will be helpful. It does not matter if the subject is literature or welding.
What matters is the character of the educator. Exemplary teachers see the goals and dreams of students and make their resources available to help. This can be as straightforward as answering a question or as significant as filling out a letter of recommendation.
However, the term “teacher” is not confined by the walls of a school. They can be coaches, coworkers or anyone you consider a mentor. I am grateful for the many teachers I have in my life. Without them, I would never have discovered my passions. It was those individuals, who cared about me and my future, that I shall never forget.