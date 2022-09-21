Good new and bad news in last week's predictions

District games are starting to get underway in the high school circuit, and we’re about to learn more about the landscape in each class as a result. We’ll be talking about wild-card ratings before you know it.
There’ll be no football for the Huskers this week and they enter their first of two bye weeks this year. There were undoubtedly sighs of relief from some subscribers when reading that sentence. If that’s the case, I don’t blame you.
There is, however, Wayne State football. A 3-0 start has much of the Wildcat faithful filled with optimism, perhaps even more than last year when Wayne State went 7-4.
Is it me or does it feel like all but a handful of NFL games go down to the wire every single week? Every time I switch the channel, there’s a nail-biter between all kinds of teams. Hey, I’m sure Scott Hanson’s happy.
As for my predictions, there was good news and bad news. The good news is I did improve from my 6-4 finish last time around. However, I still left with a sour taste in my mouth. I’ll explain later.
Last week’s record: 9-1 (31-9 overall, .775)
***Disclaimer. Last week, I had my overall record at 20-8. Turns out I left two wins off from the week prior.
Biggest hit: Omaha Roncalli Catholic at Pierce.
All the biggest things the Bluejays wanted to do, they pretty much did. We’re getting an increasingly clearer picture in Class C1. (31-21 predicted, 57-35 final)
Biggest miss: Miami at Texas A&M
I had gotten all my predictions right and needed the Hurricanes to win to go a perfect 10-0 on the week. Then they decided to forget how to play offense. This one stings. (28-17 Miami win predicted, 17-9 Texas A&M win final)
How other city teams fared: Norfolk High held on to beat Fremont (35-14 predicted, 9-7 final); Norfolk Catholic romped Louisville (49-3 predicted, 49-7 final); Lutheran High Northeast fell to Summerland (36-30 predicted, 42-14 final).
Other results (predictions in parentheses): Wisner-Pilger 44, Pender 32 (58-44 predicted); Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46, Homer 13 (34-22 predicted); Wayne State 49, Minot State 10 (42-7 predicted); Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14 (42-31 predicted); Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 (28-24 predicted).
HIGH SCHOOL
Norfolk High (3-1) at Omaha Westside (4-0)
The Panthers open district play with none other than what many perceive as the No. 1 team in Class A. The Warriors, after finishing as runners-up in 2019 and 2021 and winning it all in 2020, are once again off to a hot start.
This will certainly be an uphill battle for Norfolk (as it is with most of Westside’s opponents in recent years). I do think Norfolk can be competitive in this one, but Kaden Ternus needs to snap out of a funk to do so. He’s thrown for just two touchdowns to three interceptions in his past two games. The offense largely goes through him so he’ll need to step up. I don’t think it’ll be enough to win, but the Panthers can learn from this. Omaha Westside 35, Norfolk 14.
Bassett North Central (0-4) at Lutheran High Northeast (2-2)
After two games on the road, the Eagles return home for a tilt with a Knights team still trying to find its footing. North Central has been outscored 225-46 in its first four games and shut out twice.
Lutheran High’s offense has been a bit hot and cold to start the year. The Eagles are either putting up a lot of points or barely any. Against the Knights, they should be good if they can get the run game going again. Lutheran High 68, North Central 28.
Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (4-0) at Atkinson West Holt (0-4)
The Knights head back on the road to begin district play against a Huskies team looking to navigate its first season playing 11-man football since 2015. West Holt’s quarterback, top running back and top receiver are all sophomores, and four of its six leading tacklers are underclassmen.
Norfolk Catholic has a big advantage in both experience and line play. West Holt has some speed to account for, but if the Knights can take care of the former two, they’ll walk out of Atkinson with a win. Norfolk Catholic 42, West Holt 7.
Valentine (3-1) at O’Neill (2-2)
We’ve got an interesting one out west this week. The Badgers and Eagles are off to good starts this year and looking to keep things going in the last game before district games get underway for both teams.
The key here for me is going to be who does better in the run game, where I give the edge to Valentine. Quarterback Ashton Lurz and running back Connor Kreutner headline an attack that averages 308 yards a game as a team. Valentine 28, O’Neill 25.
Class D No. 3 Neligh-Oakdale (3-1) at Plainview (3-1)
The Warriors and Pirates face off in a game that I think could decide the winner of district D1-6. Both teams have some of the better playmakers in the area at quarterback with Aiden Kuester at Neligh-Oakdale and Tanner Frahm at Plainview.
The Pirates are able to get more out of their run game, with 224 yards a game compared with 158 from the Warriors. It’ll make this a tight contest but, in the end, the Warriors’ firepower will be a bit too much to keep up with. Bet the over. Neligh-Oakdale 56, Plainview 46.
Oakland-Craig (2-2) at Class C No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic (4-0)
The Knights and the Trojans will meet on Friday for the seventh time in the past five seasons, with two of those matchups coming in the playoffs. Oakland-Craig holds a 5-1 advantage in that span but lost its most recent matchup a year ago 27-0 in Hartington. The Knights enter this year’s matchup a bit battered while Cedar Catholic hopes to keep that zero in the loss column.
I feel that Oakland-Craig is better than its record suggests. It has terrific offensive and defensive lines and does a lot of things right. However, Cedar Catholic holds a significant advantage in experience and prowess at skill positions. The Trojans have leaned into that this season, especially with the receivers and tight ends at their disposal. That combined with a defense that’s allowed just 24 points all season will, in my opinion, be a bit too much for the Knights to overcome. Cedar Catholic 28, Oakland-Craig 15.
COLLEGE
Concordia St. Paul (0-3) at Wayne State (3-0)
It’ll be Family Day for the Wildcats, who are looking to keep their undefeated season going when the Bears come to town. Concordia hasn’t won a game yet this year but has been competitive in each of them so far. Granted, their opponents have a combined record of 8-1 to start the year.
Quarterback Nick Bohn and running back Anthony Watkins are emerging as a strong rushing duo for the black and gold. The more they can get out of them and the run game as a whole along with the defense, the safer they’ll be against the Bears. Wayne State 31, Concordia St. Paul 21.
No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M (in Arlington, Texas).
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.
The Aggies and Razorbacks meet in North Texas for the Southwest Classic. Both are looking to prove themselves in an SEC West division that is looking like a bloodbath in the making for all those involved, even Alabama.
Texas A&M’s offense looked better (?) against Miami, but I don’t see nearly enough dynamic plays from the Aggies. That and the Aggies seemed to benefit a lot from special teams miscues and offensive missed opportunities last week. I don’t see the Razorbacks being as conservative or sloppy. Arkansas 24, Texas A&M 14.
No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest
After a down year for the Tigers (at least by their standards), they’re back to prove they have what it takes to compete for a national championship. They get their first big test this week in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, against a Demon Deacons team with one of the best offenses in the country, averaging 41.5 points per game dating back to last year.
It’s preached like gospel that defense wins championships. That’s largely true, and I feel that Clemson has a top five defense in the country. However, it has yet to show significant “pop,” if you will, on offense. Wake Forest will have more trouble scoring against Clemson than anyone it’s played so far, but I don’t see the Tigers being able to do enough once they’ve gotten the ball back. Wake Forest 38, Clemson 26.
NFL
Packers at Bucs
Usually when we have a showdown between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the noise surrounds the greatness of the two and how grateful we are to see it, as we should be. However, there’s a lot of off- and on-field craziness surrounding both of them. With Brady, it’s his offensive line and receiver rooms crumbling while information about his home life leaks out. For Rodgers, it’s his young, inexperienced receiver room refusing to step up as he partakes in *AHEM* “recreational activities” off the field.
This SHOULD be a showcase of elite teams that could make a push for the NFC title. I see this being a close game but one that ends up being messy. Both teams have wide receivers who either aren’t available or aren’t very good and there are noticeable weaknesses on both rosters. All told, I think Tampa has a bit more stability. Buccaneers 28, Packers 20.