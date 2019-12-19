At this time of year when there is a lot of abundance for many, that may make it difficult sometimes to think about those who are hungry or who have little.
Here in Norfolk, there are individuals who have nothing in their cupboard but crackers and peanut butter. Or families who may not have enough food to get them through the week and are wondering about gifts for their children.
Thanks to organizations like the Norfolk Good Neighbors, they will at least have a good Christmas meal and more for a few extra meals, as well as gifts for their children.
About 20 volunteers rolled up their sleeves Wednesday to help distribute food boxes that were given to those who signed up, helping them to have a brighter Christmas. They met Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, with many of the volunteers bringing pickup trucks to deliver the food boxes and gifts.
Carol Severa, who headed the food distribution for Good Neighbors, said this year went smoothly.
“We had excellent help who volunteered and came to fill the boxes. We got them put together in record time,” Severa said.
The boxes began to be put together on Tuesday, with the perishables added Wednesday morning.
Mike Brtek of Lou’s Thrifty Way was among those who gathered Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Lou’s Thrifty Way has about a 30-year relationship with Good Neighbors, providing the food at a discounted cost. The family-owned grocery store provides perishables, including potatoes, celery, carrots, apples and oranges.
“Basically, they tell us what they are in need of and we supply it,” Brtek said. “The Good Neighbors is an awesome organization, and they are great for Norfolk. It’s well-supported, and we just try to do our part.”
Allene Johnson, who manages the local Good Neighbors and food pantry, said 150 food boxes were put together this year, which includes families and individuals. The number being helped this year was up about 20 boxes this year, she said.
Individuals usually receive a box. Families receive up to two or three boxes, depending on the number of people in the family.
The Good Neighbors also provides gifts for children, with a lot of parents requesting clothes. The Good Neighbors checks with other charities to make sure they aren’t duplicating efforts.
Johnson said there were four families who were also on another charity’s list, so the agencies worked it out between them so they would be assisted by only one agency for toys.
The Good Neighbors also helps people within a 35-mile radius of Norfolk. The people who live outside of Norfolk come in to pick up their food boxes or gifts.
Many of the volunteers who helped put together the food boxes, toys and clothing have been helping for years. Johnson said she looks forward to seeing them each year.
“I don’t know where we would be without them,” Johnson said. “There is no way we could do this without their help.”
That includes Mount Olive Church, which serves as a collection point for the gifts. There, other volunteers fill orders and wrap the gifts before distribution.
After the gifts are delivered, the volunteers are invited to stay and have chili at St. John’s. Before they began working, many of them visited over coffee and Christmas cookies.
Several of the men said they volunteer just so they can have the chili, which is made by Carol Sorsen.
This was the seventh year Sorsen made the chili. She said the recipe came from her former boss, the late Doug Busskohl, who owned the Dairy Queen. She made two roasters full of chili, each holding about 3 gallons.
“It (the recipe) came from his mother,” she said. “I use their recipe.”
Without giving out the secret, Sorsen said ketchup is one of the ingredients, in addition to 7 pounds of ground beef and “lots and lots of beans.”
“A fellow was really nice and came and opened all the cans for me,” she said. “That was nice.”
Among those helping deliver food boxes were the Norfolk Morning Kiwanis, including Marv Rosberg and Ron Benson. The service club has been helping for at least 20 years.
Benson said he has helped either as a member of the Kiwanis or as a member of St. John’s. Rosberg said this is about his fifth year.
“I enjoy it,” Rosberg said. “It gets you in the Christmas spirit.”
Benson agreed. “There’s not a lot of thinking that you have to do. It’s not a lot of stress.”