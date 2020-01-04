The Norfolk Good Neighbors finds itself in nearly the same situation it was last year at this time.
With the fund drive still short of the $75,000 goal, the advisory board has urged anyone planning to make a donation to get it in before Friday, Jan. 10, to have it count for the current campaign. That will be the last day that donations will still be counted in this year’s campaign.
For those keeping track, the last time that Good Neighbors didn’t reach its goal was 14 years ago. But in many of those years, the goal was reached at the last moment, including last year.
As of Saturday, the fund drive had raised $67,535. Last year when the campaign was about to end, it had raised $67,356. That’s when an anonymous donor came through and offered a blank check to push the campaign over the top.
The Rev. Steve Lund, chairman of the Good Neighbors Advisory Board, said the Good Neighbors board appreciates every dollar.
“Every donation helps — large and small. I know we all appreciate it, and that’s especially true for the recipients,” he said.
Lund said he is optimistic the goal can be reached, especially given the past history.
“We have been blessed with a history of going over the goals,” said the pastor at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church.
On behalf of the advisory board, Lund said he wishes to express his gratitude to Northeast and North Central Nebraskans for their generosity.
The last time Good Neighbors didn’t reach its fundraising goal was the 2005 campaign when about $56,000 was raised — about $4,000 short of the $60,000 goal.
Allene Johnson manages both the Good Neighbors Christmas efforts and the food pantry offered all year.
The Christmas program provides food for families and individuals and gifts for children before Christmas, as well as blankets and gloves.
Good Neighbors also helps with such things as providing clothes or essential supplies in emergency situations or paying a utility bill, rent or a prescription for those who qualify.
The food pantry came under the umbrella of Good Neighbors in 2012.
* * *
Latest donations
$67,535.12
$1,000: Anonymous, Norfolk
$500: Anonymous, Norfolk
$250: Anonymous, Norfolk
$100: Home Builders Association of the Norfolk Area
$100: Mildred Brestel, Norfolk
$55: Anonymous, Winside
$50:In loving memory of Norman and Avis Rix — Shawn and Linda Schutt family
$20: In loving memory of 1986 PHS classmate Joe Sloan — Mark and Deb Hickman, Fairview, Oklahoma
$10: In honor of John Deutschendorf (John Denver), who would have been 76 years old on Dec 31, 2019 — A friend of John Denver
$2,085.00 Totals for January 3, 2020