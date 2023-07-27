The 16U Norfolk Golden Girls 16U Koch team finished its season with a state championship and a second-place finish at the USSSA National Championship in Des Moines, Iowa.
In addition, the Golden Girls placed third at U trip state and fourth at the Ringneck tournament. In all, they placed in their last four tournaments, marking the team’s best finish on coach Jeff Koch’s six seasons at the helm.
At nationals, the Golden Girls started out 7-0 and then lost 17-3 to DG Rebels 16U. After winning their next game against Rock River Stix 16U Gransee in the losers bracket, they lost again to the DG Rebels 16U in the championship game 16-4.
According to Koch, the team's biggest attribute is its chemistry together. Most of them have played together since they were 10 years old.
"This team meshes well because they are all kind of close, and me and my coaches are close," Koch said. "We do a lot of small groups; we don't have the girls standing around a lot. These girls have known each other forever, so they know each other's tendencies, what they are strong at and what they are weak at."
In the eight games the Golden Girls won, including the 7-0 start, Koch said they did not play their best ball, but they played really well.
The 17-3 loss served to be a good learning experience.
"I think just being humbled a little bit just kind of set the tone for the rest of the summer," Koch said. "The girls came out and got better as the season goes along. I always tell them, by the end of the year, you should be playing your best ball.
“They just kept having some momentum going and pretty much just took over the team, and started to understand the mental side of the game as far as getting knocked down and getting back up. They were hitting well, playing very good defense."
All the players on the team are close in age as the youngest is a freshman and the rest are sophomores and juniors.
Through the six seasons under Koch, the team has continued to grow upwards in improvement as it maybe went .500 in his first season. Koch said he does not focus purely on wins and losses, but he is still proud to see the improvements in the on-field performance over the past six years.
"I've never torched myself on wins and losses, but over the course of the year, it is pretty awesome to see our name on the schedule and for people to know who we are," Koch said. "They see us on the schedule, (and) we will get everyone's best lineup. That is a compliment to the girls and the work they have put in."
Koch said he could see the girls' pride in what they accomplished from the way they played and the way they prepared themselves.
"You could just tell, the way they fought and I had seen so much swagger out of them the last month or so, that I never have to give them a game talk anymore," Koch said. "They just kind of roll into the day ready to go, always a lot of energy. I am pretty sure they are very happy with how they finished.
“Obviously, we would have liked to have won, but it puts a chip on the shoulder, and now we know what else we need to attack."
Without a doubt, the girls will be pushing for more after finishing in second place. Koch said the girls have invested so much into this team that they wish the team would be playing fall ball somewhere if their high school seasons didn't get in the way.
"We will start in February. I have no doubt that these girls are going to keep pushing," Koch said. "We're going to keep pushing as coaches. We will probably keep entering a couple of tougher tournaments just to see how we gage and how we correct from there.
“As they get older, it needs to be player-fed instead of coach-led, and I have no doubt that these girls are starting to kind of get it and they are going to take control of this team. They will go as far as they want to go."