The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U softball team coached by Andy Severance played in two very different games during Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Wayne Dirt Devils.
The Golden Girls rolled to a 12-0 victory in three innings in the opener at Liberty Bell Park, but then came up short of overcoming an eight-run deficit in an 8-6 setback.
“The first game was pretty good,” Severance said. “We pitched well, hit the ball well and ran the bases good. I mean, we executed.”
Danica Taylor went 2 for 2 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs. Paige Schuster, Brylee Severance, Kierstyn Linn and Payton Wylie all drove in two runs.
Bailey Schmidt gave up three hits to earn the shutout victory.
It was a much different story in the second game. The Dirt Devils (23-12-1) took advantage of five walks and a pair of errors to build up an 8-0 lead going into the third inning.
The Golden Girls (33-8-1) scored six runs in the third to get back into the game but couldn’t complete the comeback before the time limit expired in the middle of the fifth inning.
“We kind of struggled pitching, and that was kind of the difference,” Andy Severance said. “We got behind a little bit and couldn’t quite turn the corner. Days are going to be like that.
“Pitching is a tough thing, and Rory (Vrbsky) is a young pitcher. She’s learning, she’s figuring it out and she’s not going to be perfect every day. But the team trusts her and believes in her, and that’s why we let her go as far as we did regardless of the score. It’s good for her to get some innings to learn.”
Delaney Kruse, Caitlyn Mostek, Jersi Jensen and Serenity Heil-Ellis all had two hits for the Dirt Devils in their win.
Schuster led the Golden Girls by going 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Taylor also had two RBIs and a run.
“At times, when this group doesn’t press and works to get deep into counts, things are better,” Andy Severance said. “I felt like even though we had the juice and the moxie to (come back), we got careless with some at bats. We started hitting balls early, and sometimes that happens.”
But, overall the coach is happy with how the season has gone for the Golden Girls heading into this weekend’s annual Ringneck Invitational in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“They’re a solid group,” he said. “When they play together, they’re tough to beat, period. We’ve still got a ways to go. We’ve still got Ringneck coming up and potentially a mixed group thing with our other 18s team and nationals. There’s still some good in front of us, and as long as we play together and work together, we’ll be fine.”
With the Severance 18U team finishing high in its tournaments, a USSSA Class B state championship earned by the 18U team coached by Jamie Adkins and the 16U team winning the USA Softball Class B state title and finishing third in the USSSA state tournament, it’s been another strong season for the Golden Girls program.
“It has been a good summer for Golden Girls again,” Andy Severance said. “I feel like we’ve got a lot of kids who have been around long enough and have been in our system long enough and developed on time. We’ve got some salty groups.
“As long as we play together and within ourselves, we’ll be fine. It’s when we get outside of that that we get into trouble. But it’s been a great year, and it’ll continue to be a great year.”
Wayne Dirt Devils 000 – 0 3 0
Golden Girls 408 – 12 10 0
WP: Bailey Schmit. LP: Sammie Gubbels. 2B: (NGG) Brylee Severance 2, Payton Wylie, Henley Morris. HR: (NGG) Danica Taylor.
Golden Girls 006 00 – 6 5 2
Wayne Dirt Devils 350 0x – 8 10 1
WP: Jordyn Gamble. LP: Rory Vrbsky. Sv.: Sammie Gubbels. 2B: (NGG) Paige Schuster.