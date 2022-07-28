There could have been uncertainty about this summer due to the way the Norfolk Golden Girls’ 18U team coached by Jamie Adkins started its season.
The Golden Girls lost three games in a tournament in Hastings on May 1 by a combined 15 runs.
Near the end of that month, they were 4-7.
But better things were to come — much better things.
The Golden Girls went 27-5 the rest of the way, repeated as a state champion and claimed a second state title as well. That marked quite the way to help celebrate the 50th season for the Golden Girls organization, which was founded in 1973.
Adkins said the slow start didn’t diminish his expectations for the season.
“If you ask the parents, they thought we were going to have a pretty rough year,” he said. “But we were trying to fit in some new pieces — a couple new players who had joined our team.
“We had probably half our team back from last year, so at some of the positions that we’d lost, we had to fill in a bit. But it ended up going a lot better than some people were expecting.”
The Golden Girls had a three-week break between their first one-day tournament and their next games, a doubleheader split against the Columbus Bullets. Things really started to pick up for the team in the second weekend of June.
“We’re always pretty competitive,” Adkins said. “We had to start late because we had so many girls graduating from high school. There was a small tournament that we had in Columbus that we ended up winning, and that started the ball rolling.
“We started putting some girls in positions that they were comfortable with, and our pitching and defense really stepped up.”
In mid-June, the Golden Girls went to Hastings and successfully defended their USA Softball (formerly Amateur Softball Association) Class B 18U state tournament title.
They went 5-0 and outscored their opponents 37-8 to repeat.
“The ASA (state tournament), in years past we’ve lost and had to come up through the losers bracket,” Adkins said. “This time we got lucky enough to go 5-0 and didn’t even allow over 10 runs over the entire tournament.”
The championship game provided a unique matchup. It was against a second Golden Girls 18U team, coached by Andy Severance and made up mostly of 16U-age players.
“Coach Andy didn’t have to, but since he had a couple older girls, he wanted to move up,” Adkins said. “We’ve actually never played each other before. It’s one of those things where it’s a lose/lose situation for both of us but, then again, having two teams from an organization (in a championship game) is a good sign for us.
“We both get along. It was competitive through the entire game but, in the end, we’re all still friends.”
The Golden Girls had a chance to double up on their state titles, and they did that by going to Bellevue the next weekend and claiming the U.S. Specialty Sports Association crown.
That included a little more drama than the previous weekend. After starting out 5-0, the Golden Girls fell to the Nebraska Quakes 3-0.
The Golden Girls got past Shockwave 10-3 to set up a rematch with the Quakes in the championship. Norfolk had to win twice and did that 7-0 and 5-4 with Ava Borgman scoring on Ellie Schwede’s walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth.
“In the USSSA, we had lost and then had to beat that team twice and won on a walk-off,” Adkins said. “(The players) are laid back enough to where they don’t ever quit. They never give up. They never let the moment get too big for them.”
The Golden Girls knew pulling off the USA Softball/USSSA sweep wouldn’t be easy.
“Half these girls had won the ASA state tournament last year as well,” Adkins said. “They kind of knew everybody would be giving us their best shot.”
An unselfish attitude played a big part in the double championships.
“The girls kind of accepted their roles,” Adkins said. “We had to move a lot of people around, and they were playing positions they weren’t comfortable with depending on who was pitching. Once we got the solid foundation down, they just went with the flow and got a lot more confidence.”
And it is a group that is used to being successful.
“My coaches and I started when these girls were 14s,” Adkins said. “We’ve been with them through 16s and 18, and three years in a row we got second at state. But we always have a good five- or six-girl core nucleus as far as our age group is concerned. We just try to build a culture that is positive and be sure that the girls have a lot of fun.”
When a group has fun and wins a lot, that can make for a special summer.
“That’s the icing on the cake,” Adkins said. “The girls get sick of hearing it from me, but we try to preach about the peaks and valleys. You need to stay at an even keel during the ups and downs.”
That’s especially true for summer softball teams. The Golden Girls played as many as nine games in a weekend tournament.
When it’s a hot weekend with games being played back-to-back-to-back, it’s not easy. But Adkins said this group kept a positive attitude and battled through, especially players like catcher Addi Duranski. The Columbus resident who plays softball and tennis at Nebraska Wesleyan never took a game off during her final season with the Golden Girls.
“Honestly, win or lose, they’re just a great group of kids,” Adkins said. “The assistant coaches and parents are one big group, and they support the heck out of me, which makes it that much easier. Getting the girls to come out and have fun for a few months is the key to us.”
Members of this years team were Tristan Buss, Virginia Kniesche, Rylee Renner, Tara Koch, Cydnee Hopkins, Addi Duranski, Ryllee Hoppe, Emily Swoboda, Ava Borgman, Miley Wichman, Alyssa Buck, Hannah Renner and Ellie Schwede. Assistant coaches were Jim Wichman, Jeff Duranski and Carey Hopkins.
With the registration deadline for the 2023 season coming up on Friday, Aug. 12, there isn’t much of an offseason for the coaches.
“It’s kind of never-ending,” Adkins said. “We have some time off in October and November. We try to get our nucleus down, and there are so many organizations now that it’s kind of spread out. You’ve really got to mind your P’s and Q’s and balance between being competitive and finding girls who are a good fit.”