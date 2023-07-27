The Norfolk Golden Girls 18U team won the USA Softball Class B state championship in Hastings and finished in second place at the USA Softball Class B Northern National tournament in Papillion during another successful season.
In coach Jamie Adkins' fifth year, it was the second straight year for a state championship. And two years ago, the Golden Girls 18U finished in first place at nationals.
Norfolk played Plover Nationals 17U twice to end the national tournament and had to win both games to finish in first place. The Golden Girls won the first game 8-4 and then lost in the second 6-1.
The Golden Girls played well, Adkins said. The pitching and hitting were good; it was the timely hits that they were unable to get that really hurt in the championship game loss, with one run off six hits.
It was the team’s sixth game of the day after battling through the losers bracket. The team also had played three games each of the previous two days.
"Our pitchers did a phenomenal job," Adkins said. "Adyson (Mlnarik), our last game, I think she pitched over 100 pitches. I didn't realize it had got that far. They were all very tired of playing six games in a row."
Adkins said there was definitely a little bit of both disappointment of not finishing in first, but there was satisfaction for everything that was accomplished.
"They are all competitors, so that part came out. They were a little disappointed," Adkins said. "With the (players) that have had success before, it was probably just more of an emotional dump than not actually coming out on top this time.
“The effort with the older girls, all of that came out pretty much right at the end. Both bummed. Probably more bummed, because obviously they are competitors, but a little bit of satisfaction knowing what they had went through the whole entire day and where they got to at the end.
"They were determined to win it. They knew that we had already beat them twice. They felt like they could beat them one more time. Just a couple of hits didn't drop, and that is pretty much all it came down to. (They) definitely left it all out on the field is all I can say, and I am sure everyone else would attest to that."
Team leader Tara Koch and catcher Payton Sullivan both were important pieces to the Golden Girls this year.
"Koch really helped get the team motivated and focused," Adkins said. "We had a rock star and a catcher (in Sullivan) that was only 16 years old. I think she probably caught 98% of our games and was even our leading home run hitter. She fit in really well, and obviously a lot of the newer girls fit in really well."
Koch will not have eligibility to return next season and it remains to be seen who all will return. Adkins is also unsure if he will return as coach, but he is confident it will be another strong team. Sullivan, Adkins said, is more than willing to return if the opportunity comes up.
"With the girls that could potentially come back, and then we would have to do what we do every year and fill some roles, whether it is with experienced girls or inexperienced girls. We have girls from seven different towns from around here, so we always try to put the word out," Adkins said. "But with the core group that can come back, it is definitely a great group to work with as far as building for that next year."