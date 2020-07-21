The Golden Girls 16s softball team split the final doubleheader of the season with the Yankton Fury 16s as they fell 6-5 in the first game but came right back with a 9-1 victory in the nightcap.
On Tuesday night at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, the Yankton Fury were not able to bring in any pitchers to town, so they were allowed to use a pitcher from Northeast Community College, Payton Vellek.
“These girls have hit against pitchers all over the board — Class A pitchers, Class B pitchers, we run into a lot of different pitchers,” Golden Girls coach Shannon Brown said. “It took us a little while to get the timing down but once we did, we were doing pretty well.”
This was the first time this season the pitcher from Yankton pitched with the Fury but it didn’t take long for Vellek to acclimated and get her team to follow along.
“It was good to see the girls being able to play behind somebody they aren’t normally playing with, and they did an awesome job,” Yankton head coach Kim Veelk said.
In the opening game of the night, Vellek started the game slow walking two hitters and allowing a hit through the first two innings but she slowly settled down and would record four strikeouts in five innings.
“She hasn’t thrown in any live games — so I think this was a great opportunity for her and she did great getting into her groove,” Veelk said.
The Fury got on the board in the third inning scoring six runs and held a 6-1 lead going in the to final inning.
The Golden Girls didn’t go down without a fight, slowly chipping away at the lead closing in as they trailed by two runs as Maggie Wortman, Hannah Renner and Rylee Renner touched home plate.
With two runners on base, Erica Brown smoked a ball to leftfield scoring Chloe Lowe and advancing Ryllee Hoppe to third base.
Hoppe was being sent home as the ball came into the infield but she tripped as she was rounding the bag. Brown rounded second and was headed to third base as Hoppe slowly picked herself up and retreated to the bag. They were both stranded on third base as Brown was then tagged out for the final out of the game.
“We had the winning run right here on third base,” Brown said. “We were so close.”
This was the first time in 2020 and might have been the last time this year that Vellek will have seen the circle because Northeast announced the postponement of the fall athletics to the spring.
Vellek is going to keep her two years of eligibility and will still be able to play there in the future, Veelk said.
“I think she was really excited to pitch tonight. Every time she came off the field she would say how much energy or excitement she had,” Veelk said. “It was nice being able to put her back in her element and let her do her thing.”
On the other side, Tara Koch was pinned with the loss as she had four strikeouts and allowed two innings in five innings while her defense had six errors behind her.
“She got a little down on herself in the beginning but we wanted her to work through it rather than pull her and I thought she pitched really well in the last two innings,” Brown said.
The Golden Girls put the first game quickly in the past as the bats came alive in game two.
It was all tied at one until the third inning came alone, the Golden Girls had 13 batters come to the plate as they scored eight runs and broke the game completely wide open.
“The pitcher had a little different release,” Brown said. “Once we talked to the girls about the release and once they started seeing what we were talking about, they were like ‘oh’ there it is. They really hammered it.”
Koch went a perfect 3-3 from the plate with two RBIs while eight other Golden Girls recorded hits.
Erica Brown got the win in the circle for the Golden Girls as she went three strong innings and Rylee Renner was also able to get two innings of work.
On the other side, Amber Thelen, a pitcher from the Kelly’s organization in Norfolk, pitched for the Fury as she lasted three and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts.
The Golden Girls 16s played in their final game in Norfolk this season but they will end the year with a tournament next weekend in Seward.
“We are so happy that we were able to play this year. Going from winter conditions, to nothing for two months, then coming out again in June, we are a completely different team,” Brown said. “I am really proud of this team.”
Game 1
Yankton Fury — 006 00X X – 6 2 2
Golden Girls — 000 14X X – 5 8 6
WP- Vellek: LP- Koch; 2B: Golden Girls, H. Renner, Brown.
Game 2
Golden Girls — 001 80X X – 9 11 1
Yankton Fury — 100 00X X – 1 3 1
WP- Brown: LP- Thelen; 3B: Golden Girls, R. Renner; 2B: Golden Girls, Brown.