Going to miss all of the activities

We had our last high school activity this week, which is a big deal. When our oldest daughter tried out for the dance team at Lutheran High in 2006 and made it, little did we know that would start us on a journey of watching high school events for literally the next 15 years.
Her three sisters and one brother who followed her all participated in various activities. Since we were parents who didn’t want to miss a thing, we were at nearly all of those games/events, which turned into a lot of bleacher time.
We were proud parents videoing our first daughter as she did her half time dance performance with the rest of the Silver Talons. And we were proud parents through all the other events including dances, soccer games, volleyball tournaments, basketball summer leagues and football kickoffs.
For you new parents, I’ve got to tell you I’m glad that we:
- bought our portable bleacher seats early as they made the hours sitting in the bleachers way more comfortable.
- got to know the parents sitting in the stand with us. Through the years we’ve met the most wonderful people who are now some of our best friends.
- were on the locker treat committee, went to booster club meetings, worked in the concession stand, and got involved. Your kids are only in high school once, so you might as well be part of the fun.
- skipped the TV and went to the sport/speech/mock trial events. There isn’t one time I regret missing a show, but I would have always regretted missing just one soccer goal.
- bought the gear. I have a lot of LHNE shirts in my closet. I’ve worn an Eagle shirt about twice a week for the last 15 years. If your kids are going to be in it, you might as well show you’re behind them and their team all the way. (You don’t want to know how many sports buttons I have.)
- were available to talk to our kids after their event. When they got home, we loved to discuss great plays and how the other team competed. I’m really going to miss those post-game discussions.
- took a few photos but didn’t watch our kids’ sports through a camera lens. We have photos of the kids when they were on the gym floor or singing in a concert, but I’m glad I watched more and filmed less.
We are really going to miss watching our kids in their activities. Parents whose kids are out of schools tell me that, honestly, in a year we won’t remember what it was like to be heading to a school activity. We’ll see. Give me a call this time next year and make sure I’m not sitting around twiddling my thumbs.