Competing as an athlete at the professional level seems far-fetched for most people, but accomplishing pro status in disc golf is more feasible than most sports.
Norfolk’s two disc golf courses — Skyview Park Disc Golf Course and River Run Disc Golf Course at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park — have seen an uptick in activity over the past several months, resulting in a piqued interest in the sport locally. While most people opt to play disc golf recreationally, there’s an opportunity to go pro through the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA).
Local pros Dylan Brogren and Jesie Kohl are among the more than two-dozen active members of the Norfolk Disc Golf Club, and each has aspirations to compete in disc golf for a living in the coming years. Brogren, of Winside, has been disc golfing for about four years, and Kohl has been involved in the sport for about a year. Both said their passion for the sport was apparent after playing just one time.
“My great uncle actually used to invite me to go out and play with him at about 6 a.m. out at Skyview, and I just got hooked my first time out there,” Brogren said. “Just watching the discs fly caught my eye.”
Kohl played a lot of regular golf growing up, and he decided last year that venturing toward disc golf offered a unique opportunity to compete in a sport that has started to increase in popularity while also giving himself a chance to do something similar to what he’s always enjoyed.
“A buddy and I were out playing golf and I thought, ‘They do these with discs, too,’ and I was like ‘Let’s stop by Wal-Mart and pick up a couple discs.’ We just went around Skyview after that and we were instantly hooked.”
To be a professional, one must purchase a membership with the overall governing branch of the Professional Disc Golf Association, which costs about $50, Brogren said. Competitors may register either as an amateur or professional, but certain scoring requirements must be achieved before a registrant can sign up as a pro.
Competitors then can play in pro open fields and if they play well enough to accept money, they will be considered a professional, Brogren said.
Each disc golfer has a PDGA rating, which is determined by a player’s average round dating back 12 months from his or her most recent tournament. The top disc golfers in the world typically hover around a rating of 1,000 or higher. Brogren has a rating of 942 after last weekend’s Sioux Falls Open, and Kohl recently moved up to 871.
Most regional tournaments are categorized as A, B or C Tier tournaments — with “A” being the most competitive and largest of the three tiers. Most tournaments that Brogren and Kohl compete in range from 50 to 100 competitors, but some “A Tier” tournaments can exceed 1,500 people.
The best place to find and register for tournaments in the Nebraska and South Dakota area is discgolfscene.com, Kohl said. Those wishing to interact with local disc golf players can search Norfolk Disc Golf Club on Facebook for information regarding weekly rounds and organized tournaments.
“The biggest thing to becoming a pro would be finding the time to get to events to play, getting the experience you need,” Brogren said. “And at that point, by getting experience, you’re going to get better. Along with that, you’re going to need to be able to throw countless different shots.”
Holes at most courses average around 200-300 feet, but some of the more difficult courses consist of holes that top out at 1,500 feet. Most discs usually weigh between 130-175 grams (4.6-6.2 ounces). The best disc golfers can throw around 400-500 feet, but on the more difficult courses, the key to a good shot is executing the correct spin and playing smart angles, Kohl said.
Cash prizes are available at each of the tournaments Brogren and Kohl compete in, and bigger events and better players typically result in a bigger cash payout. Winnings can reach hundreds of dollars for winners of most regional tournaments, Kohl said, and purses for PDGA major and national tour tournaments are a minimum of $7,500.
If players gain enough attention, they can sign sponsorships through various PDGA partners, which primarily consist of the disc manufacturers themselves. A lot of the pros also pick up Bushnell RangeFinders and Keen shoes and Adidas Terrex for durable footwear, Kohl said.
“I think right now the manufacturers just want to put their names on the pro scene,” he said. “The brand loyalty in disc golf is huge, so that’s where most of the sponsorships come from.”
Neither Brogren nor Kohl have had the opportunity to compete in as many tournaments this year as they had originally hoped for because of several cancellations, but each hopes that with more experience and recognition at regional tournaments, their cash payouts will increase and the opportunity to sign sponsorship deals will become available.
“I feel like if the passion’s there, it drives you a little more; I know I have a drive and a passion to make this my career someday,” Brogren said.
“Absolutely, I think that’s what we’re all going for,” Kohl added.
Brogren and Kohl, in addition to several other area disc golfers, play a minimum of 3-4 rounds a week during the warmer months — mostly at Skyview Park — and both also play during the winter to stay sharp. Beginners shouldn’t be intimidated by experienced players, Kohl said, and playing with people who are more skilled will prove beneficial.
“We let anybody and everybody throw with us,” he said. “Whether we’re playing a casual round or we’re trying to practice, just come over and ask other disc golfers if they want to throw. You’re going to learn more watching other people throw, especially if they know the course. You can look at things like ‘Hey, this is probably the specific shot that’s supposed to be thrown on this hole.’ ”
There are various nine-hole and 18-hole courses in nearby towns like Stanton, Pierce, Laurel, Wayne and Randolph. Some of these courses were added in recent years, Kohl said, and Coleridge also has plans to open a course in the near future. Various disc manufacturing companies also are sold out on products, largely because disc golf’s popularity is accelerating.
“I just recommend coming out and giving it a try,” Kohl said. “I’d say that about 90% of the people who try it just get hooked. Anybody can do it; I’ve seen 70- and 80-year olds doing it. They may not throw it super far, but they’re having a good time.”