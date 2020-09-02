Going for the cross country gold

As cross country fans peered out over the hills of the Kearney Country Club during the Class C boys state cross country championship race last October, they saw two Northeast Nebraska athletes pull away from the field of nearly 100 runners.
Hartington-Newcastle freshman Carson Noecker (rhymes with maker) and Pierce junior Mason Sindelar broke away from the pack somewhere between the 1- and 2-mile marks during the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) race.
Noecker covered the first 2 miles in 10 minutes, 19 seconds, Sindelar was four seconds behind while the kid in third place wouldn’t cross that checkpoint for another 27 seconds.
Noecker then stretched his lead, finishing in 16:03. Sindelar was second in 16:16 while Gothenburg’s William Anderson finished third in 16:51.
“I stayed with him as long as I could,” Sindelar said after the race. “He started pulling away after the second mile and I just didn’t feel anything in my legs; they were gone.”
The humble Noecker replied, “It was just my day.”
It was Sindelar’s third trip to the state meet, having finished sixth as a freshman in 2017 and second the next year only behind three-time state champ Aidan Wheelock of Minden.
With Wheelock graduated, Sindelar looked to be the favorite to move to the top of the awards platform in 2019.
That changed on a warm mid-September afternoon at Norfolk’s Skyview Park when Sindelar and Noecker met for the first time at the Norfolk Catholic Invitational.
Noecker, a Cedar Catholic student, won that day, covering the hilly Norfolk course in 16:43, 22 seconds ahead of second-place Sindelar.
After the race, Sindelar said Noecker’s consistent pace made it difficult to reel him in. “I kind of fell back a little bit, then tried catching back up, and he just got too far away from me, out of my reach.”
The pair met three more times in 2019 with Sindelar winning in Battle Creek and Noecker victorious in the district and state meets.
Both Noecker and Sindelar have been working hard all spring and summer for the upcoming cross country season.
“I’m just thankful I get to run and go to practice,” Noecker said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen from day to day so getting to practice means a lot.”
Noecker said he hadn’t talked to Sindelar since last fall. “Of course we didn’t have a track season, but he is a darn good runner. I know he’s been training all summer so he’s going to be ready.”
Noecker said he doesn’t look at his competition with Sindelar as a rivalry. “It’s just great competition. It’s great that we can push each other. I wouldn’t be as good as I am without him, and he wouldn’t be as good as he is without me.”
Sindelar concurred. “Last year, he pushed me beyond what I thought I could do,” he said. “I did not expect to get under 16:30 last year at state and then Carson just pushed me all the way through.”
For perspective, Sindelar’s second-place time of 16:16 was 15 seconds faster than three-time champion Wheelock’s best time at state.
In fact, Noecker’s winning time of 16:03 is the fastest ever in Class C since the NSAA began using the 5,000-meter distance in 1980.
Sindelar admitted that when he trains, he keeps Noecker in the back of his mind a little bit. “It’s my senior year and I kind of want to end with a bang and getting first at state is a good goal but I never look at Carson as my ultimate competition. I see myself as my main competition.”
Just the same, look for Noecker and Sindelar to have some competitive races this fall.
Other story lines cross country fans will be tracking this fall include the Boone Central girls’ quest for a repeat Class C state team title.
The Cardinals are so deep that even with two-time state medalist Sam Weeder out with an injury, they still won the championship trophy.
Jordan Soto-Stopak led the charge by finishing third individually in 2019. She’s back for her senior year and will be joined by her good friend and classmate, Weeder. During their freshman and sophomore seasons, the pair were notorious for running stride-for-stride — usually at the front of the pack — until the last half-mile when it everyone for themselves.
Ainsworth’s girls will be defending their Class D team title, but they’ll have to do it without three-time state champion and one-time runner-up Rylee Rice. Bloomfield/Wausa will also be looking to improve on its Class D team runner-up performance from a year ago.
Returning area girl state medalists (top-15) include Laura Hasemann of Wayne who finished fourth in Class C, Alexus Sindelar of Pierce, 13th, C; Christina Martinson of Bloomfield/Wausa, ninth, D; Darla Nelson of Bloomfield/Wausa, 14th, D; and CeeAnna Beel of Ainsworth, 15th, D.
Along with Noecker and Sindelar, six other Northeast and North Central Nebraska boys state medalists are back. Brady Thompson of O’Neill, 10th, C; Connor Arens of Crofton, fifth, D; Ty Schlueter of Ainsworth, seventh, D; Abraham Larson of Stanton, ninth, D; Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley, 11th, D; and Kolter Van Pelt of Stanton, 12th, D.