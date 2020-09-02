Reading for pleasure is meant to be an escape from reality.
Due to the extremism of our current reality, many people are seeking solace between the covers of a good book. I’ve noticed a trend in the online book groups to which I belong where readers are asking over and over for recommendations of “feel-good” stories to help them escape into a better, calmer world.
Over the 10 years in which I’ve written this column, I’ve tried to choose a variety of books to discuss, mostly with the intention of making so-called “harder” books more accessible to the average reader. Among those roughly 130 books, there have been some that I consider to have that “feel-good” quality, so I’d like to remind you about a few of them if you happen to be looking for something more pleasant to read right now.
I’ll begin with the very first book about which I ever wrote a column: “March” by Geraldine Brooks. This lovely story tells what Mr. March, as in the father from the classic novel Little Women, is up to while his four daughters and wife are left at home to carry on in his absence. With a wonderful new movie adaptation of “Little Women” available on Netflix, now would be a great time to watch the movie and read both “Little Women” as well as “March.” You’ll be happy you did.
Speaking of great movie adaptations, if you haven’t yet watched the movie called “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society,” I highly recommend it. The novel by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows is in my top five all-time favorite books. It is utterly delightful even though it’s based on an unpleasant time period.
Due to the confusion that some readers have with the epistolary approach to the novel, I’d actually suggest viewing the movie first and then reading the book. However, above all, I would say that if you want a truly “feel-good” read, then you must read this book.
I find the series “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” by Alexander McCall Smith to be extremely calming and delightful. Since there are 18 books in the series, so far, you could easily wile away many days reading these while escaping to Botswana as well.
The level-headedness of the main character, Precious Ramotswe, will soothe your nerves and your soul and restore your faith in humans.
If you like to read YA literature, then the novel “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio is for you. You might shed a couple tears, but overall, the story will make you smile. If you want something deep, yet easy to read, I’d suggest “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. This short book helped me reshape my perspective and attitude at a time when I greatly needed it. A novel that beautifully tells of an attitude adjustment is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrick Backman. Again, you might cry a little, but it’s a really sweet story.
I also thoroughly enjoyed “Olive Kitteridge” by Elizabeth Strout. I’m looking forward to escaping reality for a while and revisiting Olive in this month’s read, “Olive, Again.” I hope you’ll join me. Until next time \h— keep reading and keep smiling.
* * *
This month’s reading selection is “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout.
