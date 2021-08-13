The need for more space existed for a long time.
Now, congregants at Shepherd of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 502 N. 37th St. in Norfolk, are taking the opportunity to move forward to address the issue with a construction project to expand the church’s foyer.
“We had some needs going on here as a church. Our existing entryway is not accommodating for the members we have here — especially for fellowship at church. I think that’s been our main driver of what this addition is for,” said Justin Riese.
Riese is a member of Shepherd of Peace who is helping oversee the construction project that will provide roughly 1,200 square feet of additional space. The new space will provide room for a pastor’s office and a copy room, as well as a new foyer.
“The goal is to have more open area to have fellowship with fellow members and visitors and other people versus immediately coming out of church and being crammed into a small area so you can’t even have a conversation,” Riese said.
Congregants at Shepherd of Peace established a “foyer fund” in July 2004 with foresight that the church building one day would need the addition.
“For 17 years, we’ve been building this fund,” said Dale Pohlman, an elder at the church. “We finally got enough money in there.”
The foyer fund consisted of more than $62,000 as the construction began. The totals included a $25,000 grant received from a foundation for the project, as well as money received from donations, memorials and fundraising projects, Pohlman said.
The project’s price tag is around $150,000.
“We wanted enough funds (in the foyer fund) so that we didn’t have to borrow a lot of money,” Pohlman said.
Shepherd of Peace has been part of the Norfolk faith community since 1975, when eight families began gathering for worship at Washington Elementary School in Norfolk. It gained mission status from the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod Board for Home Missions and later became Shepherd of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church the following year.
Worship services also were held at the former Johnson-Stonacek Funeral Chapel on Park Avenue and at the old Norfolk Veterans Home building prior to the current church building opening in 1980.
Membership at the church has increased and decreased over the years. About 40 regularly attend services there now; attendance has dropped since the threat of COVID arrived in 2020, said congregation member Kayla Riese.
The church also is putting out calls to find a pastor to lead the congregation. In the interim, the Rev. Jason Schulz from St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton is filling in.
“We have a number of people who have been blessed with the abilities to take up the slack in leadership roles,” Pohlman said. “I think we’ve done a good job as far as taking care of things that pastor normally takes care of.”
Visitors to the church have increased in recent months, and congregation members are encouraged by the outlook.
“With COVID, everything has taken a hit,” Kayla Riese said. “One of the big things we’re pushing is small groups. ... It’s about people just getting together in a group with something in common. ... It’s all about Jesus. Through this whole thing, it’s all about giving glory to God.”
The target completion date for the construction project is Thanksgiving of this year.