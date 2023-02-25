What the 2023 edition of the Daily News' girls all-area wrestling team lacks in quantity, it certainly makes up for in quality, starting with its captain, Afftynn Stusse of Battle Creek.
Girls wrestling in general took a huge step forward this past season with increased numbers in weight classes, a big increase in participation and great improvement on the mat.
"In the beginning, we were doing a lot of technical instruction on moves and holds, kind of starting from the beginning," West Point-Beemer coach Ray Maxwell said. "We as coaches had to learn to teach a little differently as the girls physically are different than the boys in areas such as center of gravity, strength and flexibility, to name just a few."
Once girls wrestling was sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association, it has taken off to unexpected heights.
"We have been wrestling here at West Point-Beemer for quite some time. We were one of the few schools offering wrestling before it was ever sanctioned," Maxwell said. "The girls are moving along at a rate that even surprises me. They are very eager to learn, they want to do anything and everything to get better, and they are."
This year's team includes one wrestler on the first team and four on the second team based on the criteria used in determining membership on the squad.
State champions are first-team and runners-up are second-team, but a glance at the second team show just how impressive that group really is.
All four members on the second team were beaten in the state finals by a returning state champion. Three of the returning champs had a combined record of 137-0, and the fourth was 52-1.
One of the second-team members was also on the first team last season.
Ella Reeves (110) of Battle Creek, Corah Linnaus (120) of Stanton, Annabelle Poppe (170) of Crofton/Bloomfield and Claire Paasch (190) of West Point-Beemer make up the second team.
Battle Creek's Stusse went through her senior campaign on a tear as she missed her junior season to health issues and had a lot of lost time from which to make up.
She did just that, compiling a 39-0 record and a state title at 105 pounds.
In that 39-0 record, only one match came on a regular decision. The other 38 were by either major decisions, technical falls or pins.
In the state tournament, she pinned her first two opponents, used a major decision to get to the finals and then pinned Madelynn Bohnet of South Sioux City in the finals in the third period.
"Afftynn is without a doubt one of the most impactful people in the history of our school and our program," according to one of her coaches, Cody Wintz. "She was the trailblazer for the start and rise of our girls program and was a true ambassador for the growth of the sport in Northeast Nebraska. She was the most dominant female wrestler in the area.
"She is a true champion in every area of life. Her mark will be stamped on our program."
Stusse's teammate, Reeves at 110 pounds, lost her title match in Omaha to Maycee Peacher from Bennington, one of the undefeated returning state champs.
Reeves placed sixth a year ago at 114 pounds and improved four spots this season, and the sophomore will be looking to take that last step in the next couple of years — maybe twice?
Next on the second team is Linnaus at 120 pounds from Stanton.
Linnaus ran into 52-1 Aubrie Pehrson of Yutan, who was also a returning state champion.
She lasted the entire match but eventually fell 13-2 after six minutes. Pehrson had previously pinned her way to the finals.
Linnaus also will be looking to make the next step after placing third as a sophomore and second this season as a junior.
Poppe made the team in her sophomore season this year after placing fourth as a freshman at 165.
She ran into undefeated and returning state champion Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo and fell in her title match by pin, Ricketts' third of the tournament in technically three matches as Ricketts received a medical forfeit to reach the finals.
Last, but certainly not least, is West Point-Beemer's Paasch.
Paasch wrestled to a state championship last year and entered this year's final with a 42-3 record.
Makenna Schramm of Fairbury arrived in the finals undefeated and won a silver medal last season at 185.
Paasch battled throughout the bout but eventually fell by a 4-1 decision, narrowly missing back-to-back titles. All four of her losses this season were to Schramm.
Schramm had pinned her way to the semifinals, where she received an injury forfeit early in the second period.