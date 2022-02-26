Girls wrestling was showcased at the Nebraska Individual Wrestling Championships earlier this month.
Four girls matches took center stage to kick off the finals session at Omaha's CHI Health Center, which was packed with fans the entire evening.
"It was awesome for the girls to get to show off how far they have come," West Point-Beemer coach Ray Maxwell. "None of the girls had ever wrestled in front of that many people. It certainly made some pressure for a lot of them, pressure they had never felt before."
"It really was great to get them out in front of that many fans," Pierce coach Les Painter said. "Adding girls wrestling is about opportunities for our female students with another competitive learning tool — it was just so satisfying to see them flourish on the mats."
Painter and Maxwell were part of the driving force to get girls wrestling sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association for competition this season.
"It was a long process — took about six years from the time we started lobbying for them to wrestle," Painter said. "A lot of people put in a lot of time and hard work to get us to this point, and it was well worth it to see the look in the girls' eyes when they stepped on the mats in Omaha."
With all of the well-deserved attention the girls enjoyed down in Omaha, it is only natural to unveil the 2022 Daily News all-area girls wrestling team.
Six area wrestlers competed in the first ever Nebraska girls wrestling finals.
The top three wrestlers in four different districts qualified for state, making the state field 12 wrestlers in each weight class.
The "Super Six" consists of wrestlers in the 132-pound weight class, the 165-pound class, the 185-pound class, the 120-pound class, the 138-pound class and the 235-pound class.
West Point-Beemer's Claire Paasch dominated her weight class and brought back a gold medal and a 34-3 record for the season.
Paasch more than dominated; she didn't wrestle enough time during her three matches in Omaha to account for a single bout.
Her longest match lasted 2 minutes, 19 seconds in the opening round and then she took only 40 seconds to get into the finals, where she saved the best for last.
Paasch took down Tia Teigre of Aurora and put her on her back in just 14 seconds.
"I have never coached in a match where they pinned that fast," Maxwell said. "That was amazing — and I've coached in a lot of matches."
Kenzie Parsons of Pierce also won her weight class with a final-round pin.
Parsons pinned Makena Schramm of Fairbury in 3:35 to claim her gold.
Schramm had lost only one match the entire season coming into the finals and finished 25-2 while Parsons ended up 31-1.
O'Neill's Paola Vergara ran into an undefeated wrestler in her finals match.
Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo entered the finals at 46-0 and exited the finals 47-0 after defeated Vergara 12-7 to hand her the silver medal and leave her with a 28-5 record.
Lesly Rodriguez, a freshman from Norfolk High, also ran into an undefeated wrestler in her final.
Reagan Gallaway of Amherst improved to 37-0 with a pin over Rodriguez in the first period.
Panther teammate Rylee Hoppe dropped an 8-1 decision to Selena Zamora of South Sioux City in one of the first-ever girls final matches in history.
Hoppe completed her senior season at 26-3 while Zamora finished 20-2.
Junior Madisen Petersen of Crofton was defeated by Alexis Pehrson of Yutan 6-3 for her silver medal.
Petersen completed a 30-5 record.
After the historic weekend, the girls have proven they belong on the big stage.
"It was great for everyone," Maxwell said.