Nebraska has included girls in a state tournament for the last three years.
Well, the Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Association at any rate but this year, for the first time ever, the girls will have their tournament alongside the boys during the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships at Omaha's CHI Health Center beginning on Friday, Feb. 18.
This year the girls will be front and center as the finals will be held at the same time as the boys, and all preliminary rounds will happen on the vaunted floor where dreams are realized and memories of a lifetime are forged.
A few local teams, including Norfolk High, Pierce and West Point-Beemer, have a legitimate stake to claim a title, with the Bluejays perhaps the top of the list, according to some coaches.
"They (Pierce) beat us in the district meet," longtime West Point-Beemer wrestling coach, Ray Maxwell said. "But if we wrestle well, we could be right there with them."
Pierce will be taking seven wrestlers to Omaha and a coach who was one of the driving forces to get girls wrestling on the Nebraska map three years ago.
Les Painter, one of the Bluejays’ coaches, and Tyler Legate, who also heads the boys program, had the notion to get girls wrestling started in Nebraska and, along with Norm Manstedt, a coach at High Plains, decided to get a proposal ready and present it to the Nebraska School Activities Association.
"That first year, Norm and I had talked and were going to prepare a proposal to present to the NSAA, and those proposals were to be presented by November 1st," Painter said. "Norm thought I was getting it ready, and I thought he was getting it ready and, thankfully, we talked to each other about 10 days before the deadline, but we did a lot of work on getting this done in only 10 days."
That was back in 2019.
Well, those 10 days and three years later, the pair, along with Maxwell and several other interested coaches and friends of wrestling, have seen the plan come to full fruition as the girls will be center stage at the CHI Center along with the boys.
"It's all about presenting more opportunities for our student athletes across the state," said Ron Higdon of the NSAA at the first girls state tournament in York. "Our female athletes had very limited opportunities during the winter season, and there was a lot of interest in wrestling."
For athletics, the only choices for girls were basketball and swimming, which are both great choices, but not every school has access to a swimming pool and not every girl wants to play basketball.
That first tournament was not sanctioned by the NSAA but sponsored by the Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Association and was won by Maxwell and West Point-Beemer.
"Ray (Maxwell) was one of the first calls we made when getting the proposal ready," Painter said. "We had done some coaching together on a Nebraska wrestling team and some national teams, and he was a strong ally in getting girls wrestling started in this state."
Although the girls wrestling calendar started three years ago, Painter and company had started the idea and process some six years ago.
"It takes a lot of effort and a lot of influencing to get something like this accomplished," Painter said. "This weekend we will be able to get on the mat and show Nebraska it was all worth it."
And Painter's reasons for pursuing girls wrestling are deep, including having a daughter heading to Omaha to wrestle this weekend.
"I have six daughters and some people assume that is why I have been so involved with getting the sport to this time," he said. "That's just a small part of it; this was about opportunities and love of the sport — it was simply time this needed to happen."
Maxwell was in from the beginning and although coaching boys and girls for the first few years, he is now solely coaching the girls team for the Cadets.
"I had to reach out to different circles around the state and the country to learn some of the differences in coaching girls — and there are some," Maxwell said. "It was a great education for me and, in the end, that's why we are here — to educate and teach."
To some degree, Maxwell said he is learning along with his team every day.
"A girl’s center of gravity is different than the boys; there are hormonal differences, girls are more flexible and limber," he said. "Some of the moves that work on the mat for the boys aren't as effective for a girl, and some of them need to be done differently."
One difference between the boys and girls is weight classes.
The boys weight classes begin at 106 pounds and go up to 285 pounds in 14 different classes.
The girls begin with 100 pounds and go up to 235 pounds and include 12 different classes.
Another difference is the the boys have four class sizes across the state with Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D, while the girls have one single class and had four districts across Nebraska to determine state tournament qualification.
And the girls qualify 12 wrestlers per weight class compared with 16 for the boys.
"The numbers in a bracket are different for sure," Maxwell said. "Your top wrestlers get a bye in each weight class and therefore aren't eligible for advancement (team) points in the tournament nor can they accumulate any bonus points."
If the wrestler with a bye wins her second-round match, she does get the advancement points for both rounds (two for each round) but again could not get any bonus points for a pin, technical fall or major decision in the first round.
All of the differences aside, a huge similarity is the competition.
"These girls compete as hard as any boys I've coached," Maxwell said. "They are very eager to learn and very committed to getting better each time they step on the mat."
Speaking of the competition, a handful of area schools have a legitimate chance of bringing home a title. including Legate, Painter and the Bluejays.
"If we wrestle well, we could be right there," Painter said. "It's not going to be easy, but that's wrestling — we have a good group heading down there."
Pierce won its district title by 30 points over Maxwell's Cadets, and West Point-Beemer should be in the elite mix as well along with Norfolk.
The Bluejays are sending seven wrestlers to state, including five district champions.
Kenzie Parsons and Maggie Painter lead the list of district champions with 28-1 and 37-2 records on the season, respectively.
Pierce also had district individual titles from Callie Arnold (25-11), Angeline Skrdla (27-8) and Haylee Miller (21-8), and they will be joined at state by Hadleigh Collison (11-8) and Isabelle Skrdla (17-12).
West Point-Beemer was second in the district meet the Cadets hosted.
Sage Miserez (29-5) and Claire Paasch (31-3) were district champions while Ziomara Ruiz (18-14), Brooklin Kuester (37-6), Diana Cervantes (28-5) and Brisa Figueroa (29-6) all placed second.
"We won the first state title and just missed last year," Maxwell said. "We had a tough district and ended up second to Pierce. If we wrestle well, we could be in the hunt."
Painter and Maxwell both agree a state team title will be difficult to attain, with both saying that South Sioux City and a handful of other teams could get to the top of the heap, including their own teams.
Norfolk High won its district title with 96.5 points compared to 95 for runner-up Schuyler.
A pair of two-loss wrestlers pave the way for the Panthers, and both placed third at the district meet.
Rylee Hoppe (23-2) and Lesly Rodriguez (21-2) won a bronze at districts, as did Victoria Maxey (20-8).
The top finish for Norfolk at the district meet came from Tierra Pollard, who placed second (19-6).
"The girls are going to be on center stage this weekend," Painter said. "I couldn't be more proud of our girls, and I can't wait to show them off to the entire state."