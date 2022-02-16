BANCROFT – Basketball fans in attendance at the girls C1-7 subdistrict games were wondering aloud if the second game, between Battle Creek and Pierce, could be as close as the first contest of the evening–Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast’s 46-44 victory on a game-winning layup at the buzzer.
The answer was a resounding, “yes.”
That’s because Battle Creek, which entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed with a 12-11 record, was playing its 2021-22 rubber match with the Bluejays after defeating Pierce 44-34 in mid-January before losing a rematch in the Mid-State Conference tournament 48-41.
On Tuesday night, with “grit and determination”--according to Battle Creek coach Kobe Lade–the Bravettes downed the Bluejays in overtime 44-42.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well from the free throw line or the 3-point line, but coming in here the challenge was that this time of year you’ve just got to compete,” Lade said. “That’s the biggest thing that our girls did for four quarters (and overtime), we played full-court aggressive man-to-man press for the entire game.”
“You’ve got to be in pretty good shape to do that, and these girls just wanted it–that’s what I think it came down to,” he said. “This group of seniors deserve this; they work their tails off for us and deserve a win like that and a moment like that.”
Despite the effort, Battle Creek–which trailed 7-6 after one quarter, 20-11 at halftime, and 25-22 after three periods–didn’t get a taste of the lead until the fourth quarter, when a free throw and transition layup following a Pierce turnover tied the score at 27 and, after two free throws by Alexus Sindelar returned the Bluejays to the lead, a 3 from the point by the Bravettes’ Paytyn Taake provided Battle Creek with a 30-29 advantage.
But the Bravettes weren’t done facing adversity.
Pierce retook the lead on Elly Piper’s putback of her own missed shot and, even though Reagan Brummels knotted the score at 32 with a drive to the basket, the Bluejays scored the next five points to go ahead 37-32 with just over three minutes left in regulation.
“You pick your poison against Pierce because they can shoot 3s, but they’re also so big they can just throw it inside and make those post moves–it’s a real match-up problem because we’re not the biggest team,” Lade said. “But I feel like we’re really athletic, which makes up for our lack of size with grit and determination.”
“Tonight we decided that we were going to let our post players try and defend 1-on-1 and see if we could hold our own,” he said. “In our second game with them they hit 3s when we send a guard down to double-team their posts.
The Bravettes’ defensive strategy worked as the Bluejays made just 1 of 4 3-point shots in the game as part of their 10 of 35 shooting from the field in the game. Pierce made two field goals during the second and fourth quarters, while making just one shot in the third and none in the overtime.
Piper finished the game with 16 points and Moeller 9 to lead the Bluejays, while Battle Creek–which sent nine players onto the floor to maintain its defensive pressure–was led by Brummels’ 12 points, along with 10 from Paytyn Taake, and 9 from Wemhoff.
“We go nine-deep, and I’m really comfortable with those nine,” Lade said. “We never know where the scoring is going to come from, so I think that makes sort of difficult to defend, because we don’t have that one girl that we’re looking to force-feed the ball. We’ve had seven girls lead us in scoring in different games.”
A 3 from the wing by Samantha Wemhoff promptly cut the deficit to two before both teams exchanged repeated missed opportunities during the next two minutes.
After Brummels’ tied the game at 37 with 35 seconds left, single free throws by Morgan Moeller and Piper let Pierce retake the lead, but the misses by each made it possible for sophomore Addisyn Taake to game the game at 39-39 with two seconds remaining and force overtime.
Wemhoff opened the extra period with a steal and layup from half-court that created a 41-39 lead that Battle Creek never relinquished, maintaining the defensive pressure necessary to allow 3 of 7 free throw success during the final two minutes to be good enough to secure the 44-42 win as the Bluejays converted just 3 of 6 chances from the charity stripe.
“We thought the key to this game was going to be controlling the offensive boards, but I don’t think we even did a very good job of that,” Lade said. “It feels like all the statistics you need to do to win a game, we didn’t do, but the determination and grit our girls showed made the difference.”
The Bravettes will face top-seeded, 17-6 BRLD on Thursday evening, the survivor of a game that featured a pair of post players scoring more than half of their respective teams’ points.
Jordan Snyder, a 6-foot 2 senior, scored 31 of the Wolverines 46-point total, while Wayne’s 6-foot 3 junior Brooklyn Kruse accounted for 25 of the Blue Devils’ 44 points.
Thirteen first-half points by Kruse, and timely 3s by Mia Nelsen and Rubie Klausen, helped fourth-seeded Wayne counter 16 points from Snyder to lead 14-11 after one quarter and 25-24 at the half.
The team’s then exchanged the lead three times in the third until BRLD scored five-straight points to lead 33-29 heading into the final period.
That final eight minutes of play featured five tie scores, but Wayne was in control of momentum behind six conseutive points from Kruse and, following a 6-0 run–made up of a bank shot from the corner by Nelsen and two more baskets by Kruse–before disaster struck for the Blue Devils.
Kruse, who played through two fouls in the first half and a third early in the third quarter, picked up her fourth while guarding Snyder who scored from the block with just over two minutes left to bring the Wolverines to within 41-39, then fouled out under the same circumstances during BRLD’s next possession.
Those two Snyder free throws tied the game at 41 and, although Wayne briefly built a 44-41 lead with a free throw by Nelsen and two by Klausen, a three-point play with 22 seconds on a baseline drive by Snyder tied the game at 44-44 and led to the Wolverines game-winning opportunity.
A Wayne traveling violation with three seconds remaining gave BRLD the ball on the far end line, but the Wolverines were able to inbound the ball to Samryn Dick as she turned up the right sideline toward mid-court and found Snyder heading toward the basket from the left sideline.
Snyder then caught the ball in stride and, without needing a dribble, completed the layup as the buzzer sounded for the 46-44 win.
“I wanted to throw the ball to Jordan at half court, throw it high and maybe she could catch it and do something with it, but we went to Samryn and she made a great pass to her cousin who scored a tough layup,” BRLD coach Rod Peters said. “I’ve coached long enough–I’ve got kids who do smart things–so I just let kids make the play at the end. We don’t always draw things up, we just say, ‘Hey, go make a play,’ and that’s what players do. Tonight we didn’t do everything smart, but we did enough to get the “W.”
“Give a lot of credit to Wayne’s coaches; they did a really nice job tonight,” he said. “They executed their game plan and did a few things different–and some things that caught us off guard–than they did in early January when we beat them by 18 points.”
BRLD’s Alyssa Buchholz contributed nine points, while Wayne’s Nelsen and Klausen totaled 10 and 7, respectively.
Pierce ends its season with a 16-9 record, while Wayne finishes 13-13.
C1-7 girls subdistrict semifinals
Battle Creek 6 5 11 17 (5) – 44
Pierce 7 13 5 14 (3) – 42
Battle Creek (13-11): Lindsey Bolling 1-5 0-0 2, Lily Knull 1-5 1-2 3, Addisyn Taake 2-2 0-3 4, Paytyn Taake 3-7 3-6 10, Madeline Oltmanns 0-1 0-0 0, Mya Zohner 1-5 0-0 3, Samantha Wemhoff 4-7 0-0 9, Reagan Brummels 5-9 2-4 12, Joslyn Hrabanek 1-2 0-2 2. Totals: 17-42 6-17 44.
Pierce (16-9): Gina Wragge 0-4 4-5 4, Payten Simmons 1-5 3-4 5, Alexus Sindelar 0-0 2-4 2, Morgan Moeller 2-7 4-6 9, Skylar Scholting 2-2 2-3 6, Elly Piper 5-14 6-12 16, Hadley Wragge 0-2 0-0 0, Jozy Piper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-35 20-33 42.
Wayne 14 11 4 15 – 44
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast 11 13 9 13 – 46
Wayne (13-13): Kiara Krusemark 1-3 0-1 2, Mia Nelsen 4-8 1-3 10, Rubie Klausen 1-8 4-6 7, Madyson Sievers 0-1 0-0 0, Brooklyn Kruse 10-14 5-9 25, Kierah Haase 0-1 0-0 0, Frantzdie Barner 0-4 0-0 0. Totals: 16-40 10-19 44.
BRLD (17-6): Isabella Bonneau 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie Murphy 0-2 0-0 0, Makenna James 1-3 0-0 2, Addison James 0-7 0-0 0, Elise Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Samryn Dick 1-3 0-0 2, Alyssa Buchholz 3-8 3-7 9, Jordan Snyder 11-28 8-11 31. Totals: 17-53 11-18 46.