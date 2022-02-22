OMAHA — The 2022 Nebraska State Wrestling Championships were full of great stories as they always are.
This year was no different except for the fact it included girls for the first time in Nebraska history — sanctioned by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Two previous tournaments for state titles for the girls have been held, but it took the wheels of the NSAA to get on board and sanction the event.
"There is a lot of of hard work that goes into getting the NSAA to sanction a new sport — and I understand," said Les Painter, girls director of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association (NSWCA). "Overall it has taken six years and a lot of great people to get us to the point of this season and this point in showcasing girls wrestling in Nebraska."
We've been over some of the specifics, but the reality is, whoever had the initial idea was spot-on.
If you missed the broadcast on Nebraska Public Media (formerly NET) or you haven't been to a girls wrestling match, these girls wrestle like girls, and that isn’t a bad thing.
Along with his duties at the NSWCA, Painter is a wrestling coach at Pierce along with Tyler Legate and others.
"The main focus was giving opportunities and showing the state it was a viable alternative to the other girls sports offered in the winter," Painter said. "I think we are all figuring out how well this will go."
After three years of stumping by Painter, Norm Manstedt and several other coaches and interested parties, the NSAA Board of Directors voted to sanction girls wrestling and then set out to make a plan to host the state tournament.
"This weekend was just awesome," said longtime West Point-Beemer wrestling coach Ray Maxwell. "To get these wrestlers out in front of the state of Nebraska is wonderful. They are able to show everyone how hard they work and how talented they are."
Maxwell has been coaching since 1985 and has been the Cadets’ girls coach since the team was started.
In fact, his team won the "first" state tournament in York.
"I think to begin with, it overwhelmed the girls down here (in Omaha)," Maxwell said. "They had never performed in front of this many people and under this much pressure. Some of them handled it, and some of them didn't."
He was waiting to hang a gold medal around his 235-pound wrestler, Claire Paasch, who evidently handled the pressure just fine, pinning every opponent she faced in the tournament and her opponent in the finals in only 14 seconds.
"It was a tremendous weekend for the girls," Maxwell said. "And for wrestling in Nebraska."
MAXWELL AWARD
Speaking of Maxwell, he received recognition over the weekend for being inducted into the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as a wrestling coach at West Point-Beemer High School.
"That was an amazing surprise just to be nominated, then to be inducted is just unbelievable," Maxwell said. "You never consider that as one of your goals. It's just a great acknowledgment of your accomplishments throughout your career. I'm extremely grateful and extremely humbled."
Maxwell joined 14 other inductees in the NSWCA class of 2022, along with one other coach, six competitors, four contributors to Nebraska wrestling and three wrestling referees.
PRESSURE
Everyone has the dream of standing in front of a crowd of thousands of people and performing a song.
For some people, that dream is a nightmare. For some people, it is simply a dream while others actually accomplish that dream.
Likewise, everyone has the dream of competing in a sport in front of a crowd of thousands of people. Again, for some people, that dream is a nightmare. For some people, it is simply a dream while others actually accomplish that dream.
Well, Summerland freshman Lenora Kester checked off both boxes, starting with singing the national anthem before Thursday's second session at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Summerland is the consolidation of the previous school districts of Clearwater, Ewing and Orchard.
"I was very nervous looking up at the crowd before I sang," Kester said. "I was even a little scared, but I just stood there and sang the best I could."
Kester sent in a recording of her singing, which was assigned a number by the judges.
The judges listen to all of the submissions without knowing who or where they are coming from and then select however many performers needed throughout a calendar year to perform the anthem before NSAA activities across the state.
Then, Friday morning, Kester stepped on the mat to wrestle in the inaugural session for girls wrestling as a sanctioned event.
"My parents wouldn't let me wrestle until wrestling was sanctioned," Kester said. "As soon as it was sanctioned and they knew I would be wrestling other girls, I signed up."
She brought an 11-11 record into her first state tournament and, unfortunately, lost her first two bouts at 107 pounds.
"I was really nervous to go out there and wrestle, too," Kester said. "But singing was probably a little more nerve-racking."
She had more experience singing in front of a crowd as she was selected to sing before the NSAA state swimming and diving competition and the state high school baseball tournament.
WELCOME BACK COACH
Longtime Plainview wrestling coach Dean Boyer was back in his original spot mat-side at the state championships this weekend, and it was great to see him back.
Boyer was absent from his chair last season as he took on his toughest opponent when he was diagnosed with leukemia.
His aggressive treatments — which included chemotherapy, radiation and, eventually a bone marrow transplant — prevented him from being out in public for more than 100 days. That kept him from attending wrestling events the entire season.
It did not prevent him from coaching, however.
"They would stream every match to me at home," Boyer said. "And I would talk to every wrestler at least once a week via Zoom or whatever was available — sometimes during the tournament."
In his physical absence, his assistant coaches took over at the meets.
"We have the greatest assistant coaches here at Plainview," Boyer said. "There is no way we could have the success we've had without them. They are the best."
And, actually, a lot of people agree with the coach.
His staff — Chad Schumacher, Caden Alexander, Mark Wragge and Tom Krause — received recognition last year as the national coaches of the year from the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Oh, and by the way, the Pirates won their third consecutive state title last season.
"It is a tribute to our program," Boyer said. "It takes a lot of moving parts to make things successful. We have a lot of great parts."
The youth wrestling program, the parents, the coaches, the community and, naturally, talented wrestlers are the key ingredients to a successful team.
"He was there all the time, but we knew he was there," said Scout Ashburn, who won his third state title at this year's championships. "We talked to him all the time. He just couldn't be there."
But Boyer's story probably extends beyond the wrestling mat as he has battled the past year.
"I think he has been an inspiration to us all," former Winside coach Paul Sok said. "The way he has handled his situation and has handled it so well gives us all courage and hope that we can stay in there and fight and succeed."
Even while in isolation last season, he fought with his doctors after his bone marrow transplant to at least let him attend the state tournament as an observer.
They finally relented and he was allowed to watch his team in person as it wrestled to its third title in Omaha.
The effects of his treatments and battle are still there.
He had a portion of his nose removed because of skin cancer, which is a side-effect of the radiation treatment.
"I'm a fighter," Boyer said. "And I don't like to lose. I never considered losing this fight."
Ashburn probably summed it up best after he had won his third title.
"It just seemed right having him in that chair on the side of the mat," he said. "It just makes you feel better. He's the best."