GICC too much for Cedar Catholic

LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic waltzed into the C2 Nebraska Boys State Basketball Championships with a lofty seeding and a 22-4 record.
The Crusaders did little to tarnish either as they jumped on Hartington Cedar Catholic early here at Pinnacle Bank Arena and coasted to a 64-40 win to advance to Saturday’s C2 finals and send the Trojans to tomorrow’s consolation game at Lincoln North Star High School.
“We knew they were good, everyone is down here,” Cedar Catholic coach, Matt Steffen said. “They were better than advertised tonight — that is a good team.”
GICC was firing on all cylinders early and unfortunately, the Trojans were not.
“We kind of got lost with what we wanted to get done to stay in the game,” Steffen said. “By the time we settled in, they were way ahead of us.”
The Crusaders went up 18-6 in the first eight minutes and extended the advantage to 37-15 at the intermission.
“I told our guys at halftime, win the first possession of the next half then try to win the third quarter,” Steffen said. “Then try to win the second half.”
After falling behind by 22 in the first 16 minutes, Cedar Catholic did right the ship enough to play with GICC in the second half and specifically the third frame.
The Trojans outscored GICC 16-12 in the third paced by Tate Thoene who finished the contest with a game-high 21 points.
Thoene canned a three with just under two minutes left in the third then hit another at the buzzer to make the score 49-31 heading into the final eight minutes.
“This is a tight-knit group,” Steffen said. “They have really come together and I knew even though we didn’t play well the first half, we weren’t going to roll over and go away.”
The Crusader height gave Cedar Catholic fits all night.
GICC had two players at 6-foot-8 and 6-9 and another at 6-3.
The Trojans had a couple over 6-3, but nothing to rival the twin towers of the Crusaders.
“Their height bothered us,” Steffen said. “But we knew they were tall coming into the game, I told our guys to just attack them and play our normal game — we got tentative and they took us to the cleaners the first half.”
The Trojan stubbornness, which didn’t alter the score much, made things remain about the same in the second half and possibly set the Trojans up for a good day in the consolation game.
“We played better the second half and hopefully we can take that into tomorrow,” Steffen said. “You never know how a team will react, but I think I know these guys — we’ll be ready to play.”
Cedar Catholic will play the loser of the other semifinal in C2, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast or Yutan at 2 p.m. at North Star.
HCC 6 9 16 9 — 40
GICC 18 19 12 15 — 64
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (20-7): Tate Thoene 7 3-4 21; Mack Kuehn 0 1-2 1; Myles Thoene 1 0-0 3; Carson Arens 3 0-0 9; Hunter Thoene 1 0-0 2; Jaxson Bernecker 2 0-3 4.
GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC (24-4): Russ Martinez 4 0-0 11; Koby Bales 4 3-4 11; Tanner Turek 1 2-2 5; Brayden Wenzl 0 1-2 1; Isaac Herbek 2 2-2 7; Marcus Lowry 1 2-2 4; Gil Jengmer 6 1-1 13; Dei Jengmer 5 2-2 12.