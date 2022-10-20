We’re only days away from Halloween, that eerie holiday that began thousands of years ago when Celtic people put on costumes to scare off the ghosts of the dead who returned to earth before winter. Their costumes were rudimentary and consisted of animal skins and heads, but they were probably taken more seriously than the intricate costumes we don for pure fun nowadays.
Halloween, though, is still associated with ghosts and ghost stories. Hollywood churns out horror films for this time of year, and the earlier darkening evenings combined with killing frosts and howling winds are the perfect accompaniment for scary movies and stories.
While I tend to shy away from horror movies, I’m a sucker for a good ghost story. Thus, I thought it was time to pick up a book that’s been languishing on my shelves for years. Its main title is succinct: “Ghosts.” Yet, it has a much more descriptive subtitle: “A Treasury of Chilling Tales Old and New.”
This anthology was compiled and published in 1981 by Marvin Kaye and his wife, Saralee Kaye. Marvin Kaye edited and compiled around 30 anthologies, most of them dealing with mystery, science fiction, fantasy, horror and the like. He had a lifelong interest in writing and reading stories that dealt with oddities and the supernatural. In the Introduction to “Ghosts,” he wrote, “Ghosts alone retain their ability to make me uneasy, largely because it is not necessary to accept any concomitant religious system to believe the possibility of their existence.”
Not only did he compile more than 50 ghost stories and poems in the anthology, but he also included a personal story about being haunted his whole life by his uncle Ralph, and he added an appendix of some favorite U.S. haunts for anyone who would like to visit haunted places and a lengthy bibliography of other ghostly readings.
The authors of the stories in the anthology range from the anonymous to the obscure to the well-known. Yet, the tales by the well-known authors were all unknown to me before reading this anthology. In it are “The Tale of the German Student” by Washington Irving, “Miss Jeromette and the Clergyman” by Wilkie Collins, “The Ghostly Rental” by Henry James, “Staley Fleming’s Hallucination” by Ambrose Bierce, “The Castle of the King” by Bram Stoker, “The Canterville Ghost” by Oscar Wilde, “The Old Nurse’s Story” by Elizabeth Gaskell, “The Body Snatcher” by Robert Louis Stevenson, “The Tale of the Bagman’s Uncle” by Charles Dickens and “The Red Room” by H.G. Wells.
The thing that haunts the red room in Wells’ masterful story isn’t a ghost; it’s fear itself — the fear brought on and fed by darkness. He wrote “darkness closed upon me like the shutting of an eye, wrapped about me in a stifling embrace, sealed my vision and crushed the last vestiges of reason from my brain.” Who of us has not allowed the dark to terrorize us? I know I have. Darkness brings with it a fear that does not exist in the light, and our minds play evil tricks on us.
Stevenson’s creepy story was turned into a 1945 movie starring Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi. With those two actors, you just know the movie is scary, the kind of scary that’s almost enjoyable, unlike today’s modern gore fests that I refuse to watch.
Happy Halloween. Between now and then, read a few ghost stories — perhaps while wearing a costume to keep the real ones at bay.
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com. Next month’s reading selection is “The Late George Apley” by John P. Marquand.