Getting used to new routine

Diane Becker, "Country Life"

When one child came home from college and another did her high school classes via the Internet in March, I thought the changes were drastic and even a little exciting but surely temporary.

Although the high schooler is back in class, one college student is still taking most of his classes online yet we’re used to it just like we’ve grown used to a lot of changes in our lives since March.

We’ve gotten accustomed to having masks always with us as they’re required at volleyball games and in most stores. I used to chuckle at the sight of people wearing masks even when they were in their vehicles by themselves driving down the road.

Now I catch myself driving with a mask on not even noticing I’m wearing it. One of our kids admitted masks were just another part of their apparel.

Church going has always been important to our family and it still is even though now it’s been a normal thing for us to participate from our living room.

Right when we think we’ll go and sit in the sanctuary for next Sunday’s service, we have kids come home or someone has a cough and we end up watching it on our TV screen.

Even though we’re too self-conscious to sing, we’ve gotten used to getting a cup of coffee during the service and commenting to each other about Bible verses or the sermon. Who’d ever guess?

Ordering groceries online and picking them up from the parking lot is a normal event as is standing six feet from other people in line when we do go into a store.

We don’t attend funerals opting instead to leave our condolences online and contributing money in their name.

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen many of our friends and even a lot of relatives as we all are still keeping our distance. When my sisters, sisters-in-law, and I gave a wedding shower for a nephew’s fiancé, we did so via Zoom and nearly 30 people showed up on the screen giving marital advice to the bride-to-be.

More people than usual were able to attend because they didn’t have to travel and were able to play shower games and see the gifts we’d all previously sent the bride. It may be the new way we throw showers.

It’s rare that we eat out now preferring to order beforehand and take out the food to our own table and use our own cutlery.

With grandkids who don’t particularly like to sit and wait at the restaurant table, it’s a pretty convenient adjustment in our lives to eat restaurant food at home.

It doesn’t take long to make new habits and in our case it was a only few months until we settled into a whole new lifestyle. Who’d ever guess?

Tags

In other news

Bankruptcies for Nov. 4, 2020

Bankruptcies for Nov. 4, 2020

The following area bankruptcies were filed in U.S. Court, District of Nebraska. Reprinted by permission from the Daily Record of Omaha.

Reading 'fluff' might be helpful

Reading 'fluff' might be helpful

Of all the horrible things that 2020 has thrown at me this year, the one that pertains to this column is that for the first time in my entire life I experienced a lengthy reading slump.

Getting used to new routine

Getting used to new routine

When one child came home from college and another did her high school classes via the Internet in March, I thought the changes were drastic and even a little exciting but surely temporary.

Patriots return to state volleyball

Patriots return to state volleyball

CLARKSON — For the third time this season, Clarkson-Leigh butted heads with Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast and, for the third time this season, the Patriots took care of business, this time with a 25-19, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18 win to claim a ticket to next week’s state volleyball cham…

+2
Randolph ceremony honors final four Civil War soldiers

Randolph ceremony honors final four Civil War soldiers

Chiseled in Indiana limestone, the soldier stands at parade rest, the butt of his musket settled on the ground in front of him. All other monuments at the Randolph Public Cemetery encircle and salute him, as silent as he is, including those of Civil War soldiers who once appeared in similar …