Getting used to new routine

When one child came home from college and another did her high school classes via the Internet in March, I thought the changes were drastic and even a little exciting but surely temporary.
Although the high schooler is back in class, one college student is still taking most of his classes online yet we’re used to it just like we’ve grown used to a lot of changes in our lives since March.
We’ve gotten accustomed to having masks always with us as they’re required at volleyball games and in most stores. I used to chuckle at the sight of people wearing masks even when they were in their vehicles by themselves driving down the road.
Now I catch myself driving with a mask on not even noticing I’m wearing it. One of our kids admitted masks were just another part of their apparel.
Church going has always been important to our family and it still is even though now it’s been a normal thing for us to participate from our living room.
Right when we think we’ll go and sit in the sanctuary for next Sunday’s service, we have kids come home or someone has a cough and we end up watching it on our TV screen.
Even though we’re too self-conscious to sing, we’ve gotten used to getting a cup of coffee during the service and commenting to each other about Bible verses or the sermon. Who’d ever guess?
Ordering groceries online and picking them up from the parking lot is a normal event as is standing six feet from other people in line when we do go into a store.
We don’t attend funerals opting instead to leave our condolences online and contributing money in their name.
It’s been a long time since I’ve seen many of our friends and even a lot of relatives as we all are still keeping our distance. When my sisters, sisters-in-law, and I gave a wedding shower for a nephew’s fiancé, we did so via Zoom and nearly 30 people showed up on the screen giving marital advice to the bride-to-be.
More people than usual were able to attend because they didn’t have to travel and were able to play shower games and see the gifts we’d all previously sent the bride. It may be the new way we throw showers.
It’s rare that we eat out now preferring to order beforehand and take out the food to our own table and use our own cutlery.
With grandkids who don’t particularly like to sit and wait at the restaurant table, it’s a pretty convenient adjustment in our lives to eat restaurant food at home.
It doesn’t take long to make new habits and in our case it was a only few months until we settled into a whole new lifestyle. Who’d ever guess?