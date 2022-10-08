Predators, animals that naturally prey on others, include coyotes, foxes, bobcats and mountain lions to name a few.
As a lifelong hunter and trapper, I’ve had numerous run-ins with predators in Nebraska, as well as in Missouri, South Dakota and Kansas.
On one occasion, there were three of us calling coyotes on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota,
Outdoorsmen Productions team members Ben Bearshield, Larry Myhre and myself were set up on a snow-covered side hill with our backs to a grove of pine trees.
I was filming, Ben was calling and he and Larry were the shooters,
We had just put out our decoy and were letting things settle down before doing any calling.
After a couple of different predator calls, Ben paused his calling to look over the location below us where our decoy was setting.
We generally call in one location for about a half-hour and then move on, and as it was nearing our time to move, I heard what sounded like an animal running along the snow on the ridge, I slowly turned toward Larry and squatted down to his right was a coyote that was eyeballing our decoy, while a second coyote was about halfway to where we were set up.
Neither Larry nor Ben had seen them as their eyes were on the field out in front of us, and, as I attempted to get their attention, I tried to bring the camera to my right to get the footage. The coyote then set just off Larry’s shoulder spotted me, and then both coyotes covered the ground in front of us so quickly that Larry couldn’t get a shot and Ben threw a few rounds in their direction as they were going over the hill.
Larry was beside himself and not happy about me blowing the setup. All I could say was when I looked over and saw the coyote licking its lips as it eyeballed Larry, I had to sound the alarm or he might have had a coyote in his lap, Of course, he didn’t buy that, but that was all I was going to say about that.
Another time Larry and I were hunting turkeys in Missouri with Ray Eye, we called a few times and then noticed movement off to our right, as a bobcat was coming our way, moving into the tall grass off to our right.
Being it was coming to us, we stopped calling and kept an eye on the edge the bobcat was coming up.
It took about 10 minutes for the bobcat to appear off to our right, catching us flat-footed only about 10 feet from where we sat.
He sat down on his haunches and just looked us over, where we couldn’t move an inch until the cat looked down the ravine from where it had come. We weren’t able to get a shot at the bobcat, but both Larry and I were able to get excellent footage and photos of the bobcat.
On another show, we were again filming, hunting predators on the Rosebud.
We’d set up just below the skyline overlooking an open field with a cattle pond down at where the draw ended.
Ben gave one short call when two coyotes burst over the dam on a dead run, heading our way.
I had my rifle up, as did Ben when the coyotes ran toward us. I whispered to Ben that we should take them as they got within range, and Ben thought he could stop them with his call when they got a little closer.
Unfortunately, the coyotes were moving so fast, they ran right through us, with neither Ben nor I getting a shot.
Then it was opening day of the spring turkey hunt, and Larry had headed toward one of my deer blinds, while I was set up in the draw. We worked the area for 20 minutes and, not hearing or seeing anything, decided to head back to my cabin for breakfast. After breakfast we decided to give my cabin area, northwest of Hartington, one more try with Larry set up along our property line, while I was set up in the field below my cabin.
We had another hunter who showed up on the east end of the neighbor’s field and slammed his truck door, which caused the tom coming Larry’s way to gobble.
Larry had several turkeys working his way up the draw when they shock gobbled and flew into a tree in the ravine below Larry. He wasn’t sure what had caused the birds to go into the trees and tried calling softly to settle them down and to work their way toward him.
As he finished calling, a mountain lion slid under the fence below him, not wanting to draw attention to himself. Larry just sat there, his back against a cedar, hoping the lion wouldn’t notice him and go west toward where I was setting.
On another occasion, we were set up in western Nebraska calling above the Dismal River, where we’d set up quietly, gave a few calls and, as we scanned the river bottom, a bobcat poked its head up over the bank and we added it to our day’s total.
The Rosebud reservation is one of our favorite places to call predators, and on our second trip there to call predators, Ben and I were set up facing west to a somewhat cedar overgrown pasture.
Ben did the calling, I backed him up and, using our binoculars, we spotted a lone coyote coming over a ridge out too far for us to get a shot.
It didn’t seem to be in a big hurry, and eventually it sat back on its haunches, keeping an eye on where the calling was coming from.
We worked the coyote, and eventually it dropped into the field in front of us, where we could get a shot at the coyote at about 125 yards out.
On the last hunt on the Rosebud, we were making a move to another location, when I spotted a big bobcat working through a prairie dog town.
After the rest of our crew verified that it was a bobcat, I put the bobcat down, and it turned out to be the biggest we’d ever seen.
Predator calling is a great sport, even when fur prices are down, as you can call predators when nothing else is going on. Most cattlemen are more than willing to allow you to hunt predators as they’re hard on the newborn calves on their land.
If you want to get your heart pumping and, at the same time, remove excess predators from the area, help the upland game numbers and keep these predators in balance, give predator calling a shot. Once you do it, it’s a sport that you’ll want to do over and over again.