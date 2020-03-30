So far, in my high school career, I’ve been to about seven school dances. While all have had their own unique events to make them so memorable, prom is without a doubt, the one to attend.
High school dance after another, and by the time my senior homecoming was over, I decided that I wouldn’t be attending the dance my school puts together in the winter. It’s not that homecoming wasn’t enjoyable, it’s just that the routine of it all became mundane. In my defense, if you ask anyone at my school, they’ll be able to tell you that the winter dance isn’t as fun as some make it seem. On the other hand, I knew I wouldn’t be skipping Prom. This year’s prom won’t just be the last school dance of the year, for me, it’ll be my last high school dance.
It’s odd to think about how fast these past four years have gone by, but this May I’ll experience my final high school dance. This prom will be the last time I’ll have to alter my dresses to fit my 5 foot stature, the last time I’ll order ridiculously tall heels and the last time I’ll have an excuse to wear a dress I paid way too much for.
Senior year is one of the most tiring years of high school, and come Prom we’re at the final stretch. After months of tedious college and scholarship applications, prom serves as a time to relax and simply have fun after all the four years of hard work we’ve put in.
My school works tremendously hard to ensure that there’s something for everyone at Prom. If dancing isn’t your thing there’s always post prom, where there’s an abundance of food, karaoke, bounce housesand other activities that are fit for anyone.
From the dress shopping to the actual dancing, and post prom, I can’t see why anyone wouldn’t want to go to prom.