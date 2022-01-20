Eastern Nebraska, Iowa and southern Minnesota are sitting in what could be described as a “honey hole” for carbon sequestration.
Mariah Murphy of TruTerra said the land, precipitation, soil types and other factors make it beneficial for storing and measuring soil carbon. As a result, landowners can be paid more for carbon compared to many other places, such as western Kansas.
Farmers are not paid by the acre but by the ton, with land typically able to sequester carbon for up to 25 years. After that, it doesn’t really increase, she said.
Murphy faced a lot of questions about carbon sequestration and how farmers get paid for it during the annual Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show last week.
Some expressed skepticism about the whole notion that it is having an impact on the climate or can be measured.
“I get it, you guys,” Murphy said. “This is new. I get that this feels different, and this is something that agriculture really hasn’t experienced before.”
Carbon has been around a long time. In previous years, companies would purchase carbon credits through forestry, which pays considerably less. There is science behind it and it is genuine. Farmers on average receive three times as much for carbon, she said.
Many companies find that consumers want to buy products from companies that exhibit a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. They purchase the carbon credits and influence such things as farming by their payments.
Murphy said there are no tax credits for carbon purchases, but that could also change.