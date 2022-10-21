“Don’t be so quick to judge,” we are often reminded. “Don’t jump to conclusions,” we are further admonished.
In other words, don’t allow stereotypes to control your thoughts.
But, mostly, when people talk about stereotypes, they are talking about stereotypes about people. A Google search for “negative effects of stereotypes” produced 34 million results. Naturally, I haven’t had time to read all 34 million articles, but a quick scan told me that they all revolved around the negative effects of stereotypes about people.
But people are not the only object of attention where stereotypes are concerned — stereotypes also may have an impact on impressions about states and other geographic areas.
Of all state dwellers, I think that Nebraskans know this all too well. “Oh, you’re from Nebraska?” people ask. “Isn’t that the state that’s flat and boring?” Or this: “Isn’t that the state everyone drives through without stopping because there’s nothing to see?”
But we Nebraskans understand from firsthand experience that these hurtful impressions are simply untrue. In other words, they are just ridiculous stereotypes.
Nebraska is not the only place to fall prey to such stereotypes. There are many, but one in particular is Chicago.
I mention Chicago because I just returned from a trip there. My daughter-in-law, two under-3-years-of-age grandkids and I drove there to see my daughter and her boyfriend.
What do you think of when you think about Chicago? I think that most people have images of a congested, populated city; lots of traffic; and many tall buildings.
We did see all of that while there, but that was just background “noise,” so to speak. Actually, my daughter carefully planned our time there so that what we did focused on lots of green spaces, entertainment for kids and space to burn off energy.
We went to the Chicago Botanic Garden, the Shedd Aquarium and two playgrounds that were massive in size and spectacular in detail. I’d never really thought of Chicago as a great place for kids until this past weekend. It made me think that every state and city must have hidden (or not-so-hidden) gems of places for the preteen set.
Naturally, I like to think of Nebraska, in particular our area of Nebraska, as one of the best places to raise kids, but I have to concede now that it is not the only place with something to offer for children.
After Chicago, I traveled solo to Florida to see my stepmother, whom I hadn’t seen since before the pandemic. (And speaking of stereotypes that aren’t true, plane travel was decidedly pleasant, and my seatmates were really friendly.)
What do you think of when you think about Florida? I think that most people have images of a place that has a lot of palm trees and is sunny and warm — at least when it’s not hurricane season.
I didn’t see any hurricanes but did see lots of palm trees, and it was sunny. But warm? Not so much. In fact, it was downright cold in the mornings and evenings, with temperatures even dipping into the 40s. Granted, it was colder in Nebraska, but I had hoped to wear shorts and make everyone back home jealous that I was able to do so. Instead, I was wishing that I hadn’t left my winter coat back in the car at the airport in Omaha.
So, clearly, not all stereotypical impressions of places are true — for better or for worse. Mostly for better, but sometimes for worse.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.