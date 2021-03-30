Generation Z vs. Millennials

Walking in the hallways at school and on their way to college in all black with chains on their pants for no reason watch out it’s Gen Z. I’m just kidding. The youngest kids of Generation Z are six and I highly doubt they are walking in their elementary school with chains on their pants, but maybe they are, who knows. The author of this article is part of Generation Z and I swear to all the millennials reading this we aren’t scary. To all the Generation Z kids reading this; millennials aren’t scary either and I should know because my two older sisters are millennials.
Now I know how scary millennials can be, after all I grew up with two. Although I did grow up with two very different millennials. My oldest sister, Caitlyn, is the kind of millennial who has a husband, who’s having a baby, and parts her hair to the side. I know I can’t believe I had to live with her for so long. Thank goodness she lives all the way in South Carolina and there is no way she’s reading this. Now my second oldest sister, Natasha, she’s the kind of millennial who isn’t married and who dyed their hair purple during quarantine she’s so cool and I’m not saying that because she lives in Nebraska and might read this. When I told her, I was writing this she said “But I’m not. I’m neither a millennial nor a Gen Z. Everyone born between 1995 and 2000 is part of a group aimlessly floating through life with no labels and yet all the labels at once.”
It doesn’t surprise me that she said that because she doesn’t really fit into the Millennial stereotype. The millennial stereotype is the coffee drinking, side part, skinny jeans, a very regrettable Harry Potter tattoo and very lame jokes. Now I love both of my sisters and growing up with one millennial and one person who isn’t labeled wasn’t awful. After all, we had similar things, they just grew up in the 90s and I grew up in the early 2000s, so they had Kim Possible the first time and I had the reruns.
Oh no, do you hear that? It’s loud music and the sense of apathy in the air. Get ready for an all-black outfit, ripped jeans, crop tops, dyed hair, an unhealthy phone addiction, chains for no reason and tattoos that have no meaning: It’s Generation Z. Hey. The writer of this article is Generation Z. Yeah, I might be wearing ripped black jeans right now but that doesn’t mean I’m not cool. I might have a plan to have my cooler millennial sister split dye my hair when I go to college, but I don’t have dyed hair right now. Yes, I wear crop tops, but I do argue that Generation Z has the best fashion sense the majority of us know how to not wear just skinny jeans. Looking at myself I do have a chain on today, am I a stereotypical Generation Z? You cannot judge Generation Z for having loud music, we get our music taste from our parents. I listen to a lot of rock you want to know why? My parents played that kind of music when I was growing up. They also listened to a lot of country because this is the Midwest and it’s a law that you listen to country music.
All the older generations above Generation Z say, “ah Generation Z all they listen to is rap.” Hey. No. I don’t listen to just rap I listen to Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Hozier. See, not so stereotypical after all. Taking that right back yes, I watch loads of TikTok but I would have to argue that it makes the entire generation super creative if we could ever get off our phones. Sorry, where was I? My friend just sent me a Tiktok and I had to find the perfect one I can send back. Overall, Generation Z really doesn’t care what anyone does that’s why half of us don’t want children way too much responsibility for people who are apathetic. I will admit that Generation Z doesn’t care what anyone thinks about them and are willing to get random tattoos that might not have meaning to other people but mean a lot to them. Which is why I’m getting a shark tattoo.
Generation Z and millennials, will they ever stop fighting? Honestly? Probably when Generation Z gets bored and pays attention to whatever is happening on TikTok because we really don’t care what they do. So, you grew up in the 90s? We are growing up in a pandemic it’s just not the same millennials and you just wouldn’t understand. With that, I’m going to dye my hair some absurd color to upset my elders and get multiple tattoos that mean nothing because I think it’s cool. Why? Well because I’m part of Generation Z and one day we’ll rule the world or be too apathetic to care we haven’t decided yet.