Vacation can take people to all kinds of new and interesting places.
Some people have a goal of visiting all 50 states and try to visit a new one each year or two. Some people have a bucket list of baseball stadiums they want to see or national parks they want to visit. I even know someone who loves to visit historic libraries that were built by Andrew Carnegie, and he goes to see them all across the country.
Some people are "genealogy tourists," and they visit locations where they can conduct family research. They may visit cemeteries of their ancestors and make rubbings of headstones. They may drive hundreds of miles to scroll through microfilm at a small-town newspaper. They may also visit a library to pore over city directories, yearbooks and other archives.
The Norfolk Public Library often welcomes these traveling family researchers. Genealogists from as far away as Washington and Arizona have looked through the library's materials, scouring for birth announcements, addresses and obituaries to complete their family trees.
Several years ago, the library worked with the Norfolk Daily News to get all the newspaper's archives into a digital format that was easily searchable. The new digital archive was available in the library and greatly reduced searching time. Instead of scrolling through rolls of microfilm, the researcher simply had to type in a name and narrow down the date to get a number of relevant results.
Since this digital archive was only accessible in the library building, we repeatedly got requests from genealogists to make it available on the internet. Earlier this year, through continuing to work with the Norfolk Daily News, we were able to grant that request.
Researchers of all kinds from both near and far can now access the digital archives of the Norfolk Daily News from 1887-2020 online from wherever they may be.
Another partnership, this time with the Elkhorn Valley Museum, is adding even more to this digital archive. Researchers now can peruse the The Milestone, Norfolk Senior High's yearbook, from 1889-2016 in this archive. The opening message of the inaugural 1889 issue of The Milestone states, "By careful examination the reader will observe that the name of this publication is The Milestone, and that this is the first issue of the same. It is a class book, published by the Class of '89, and contains such items as we think may interest our friends and us, both now and in the future."
I doubt they envisioned people in 2022 browsing through their class speeches and statistics on a computer screen more than 130 years later, but they were correct that it is still of interest to many. Plans for adding more resources to the digital archive are moving forward, and it will soon contain historical maps, photographs and other interesting historical documents.
It will take quite a while before the digital archive catches up to all the genealogy and historical information the library has in print. We look forward to welcoming genealogy tourists to the library for quite some time. Anyone who is interested in checking out the digital community history archive can find it on the library's website on the Digital Library page, under the Genealogy section.