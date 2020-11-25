Gebhardt captains loaded Class C

After covering a full season of volleyball and seeing so many great players, long before the first all-area team ballot from a coach made its way to the Daily News, it became very apparent there would not be room for some great Class C1 and C2 players on the Class C first team.
In fact, every athlete on this year’s second team can make a strong case for belonging on the first team, and that is not hyperbole.
But with only eight spots available, incredible volleyball players like Texas Tech recruit Ellie Baumert of Howells-Dodge, preseason Daily News Super Six selection Paytyn Taake of Battle Creek and freshman sensation Chloe Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh are members of what is, without question, the strongest all-area second team in history.
Lutheran High Northeast’s Becca Gebhardt is the repeat choice as captain of the Class C Elite Eight. The 5-foot-8-inch senior outside hitter led her team to a 36-1 record and the Class C2 state championship while recording 474 kills, 523 digs and 39 aces. Her coach and mother, Kathy Gebhardt, said Becca always found a way to rise to the challenge. “She helped deliver whatever the team needed to keep pushing forward. She plays big at the net, but her ability to read on defense and be there to make digs is just as valuable. Her passion, determination and leadership make her a great team player.”
The Class C team includes five seniors: Gebhardt, her Lutheran High teammate, Halle Berner, Mary Fennessy of Norfolk Catholic, Lauren Pick of Wayne and BriAnna Zohner of Battle Creek; two juniors: Bailey Helzer of Oakland-Craig and Kiara Krusemark of Wayne; and one sophomore, Channatee Robles of Norfolk Catholic.
Gebhardt, Helzer, Krusemark and Pick are repeat selections from last year.
In the most difficult of decisions, Taake, a junior libero, was a first-team selection in 2019 but is on the second team this year, despite 512 digs and 43 aces.
Halle Berner, Lutheran High Northeast
Grade: Senior Height: 5-8 Position: Libero
Statistics: 645 digs, 543 serve receives, 88 assists Coach Kathy Gebhardt: “We gave huge responsibilities on defense and serve receive, and Halle just owned the back row for us. She did a fabulous job all season of getting that first ball up to our setters so we could run our offense. Her quickness and mental toughness were great assets for our team’s success.”
Mary Fennessy, Norfolk Catholic
Grade: Senior Height: 6-0 Position: Middle Statistics: 296 kills, 42 solo blocks Coach Michaela Bellar: “Mary was a very selfless leader and was a huge part in our success. She was always willing to do whatever was best for the team and gave 110% every day. She tore her ACL last year but came back stronger than before. Mary put up a big block and led our team in blocks this season.”
Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig
Grade: Junior Height: 6-0 Position: Outside/middle Statistics: 502 kills, 33 aces, 45 blocks, 301 digs Coach Becky Rennerfeldt: “Bailey — an Arkansas State commit — was a great threat for us everywhere on the court. Running a three-middle offense, she was able to score points as an outside, but also effective in the middle and right side. Bailey has an aggressive serve, and she also led our team in digs.”
Kiara Krusemark, Wayne
Grade: Junior Height: 5-6 Position: Setter
Statistics: 805 assists, 141 digs, 71 kills Coach Traci Krusemark: “Kiara is a three-year starter and does a fantastic job of distributing the ball to our hitters. Her knowledge and passion for the game shows each time she steps on the court. She is a great role model for the younger players.”
Lauren Pick, Wayne
Grade: Senior Height: 5-10 Position: Middle Statistics: 490 kills, 308 digs Coach Traci Krusemark: “Lauren was a leader on the court for four years. Her passion for the game and her high skill level made her the go-to player. She was a six-rotation player, including being one of our main passers.”
Channatee Robles, Norfolk Catholic
Grade: Sophomore Height: 5-9 Position: Outside hitter Statistics: 391 kills, 425 digs, 55 aces Coach Michaela Bellar: “Channatee had a big role for us this year as a sophomore. She played in all six rotations and was our primary passer in our serve receive. We relied on Channatee a lot in big moments, and she led our team in aces, digs and kills.”
BriAnna Zohner, Battle Creek
Grade: Senior Height: 5-9 Position: Outside/middle Statistics: 461 kills, 324 digs, 54 blocks
Coach Cody Wintz: “BriAnna was the focal point of our offense. She was a six-rotation player who was a threat all around the court. She was also the vocal leader on our team.”
Second Team:
Name School Grade Height
Ellie Baumert Howells-Dodge Junior 6-2
Grace Baumert Howells-Dodge Sophomore 6-1
Chloe Hanel Clarkson/Leigh Freshman 6-0
Sophia Hass Guardian Angels Central Catholic Junior 5-6
Cassidy Hoffman Clarkson/Leigh Senior 6-0
Carly Marshall Norfolk Catholic Senior 5-6
Chloe Spence Lutheran High Northeast Senior 5-6
Paytyn Taake Battle Creek Junior 5-5
Third Team:
Kaley Einrem Crofton Senior 5-6
Blair Gutschall O’Neill Senior 5-9
Alissa Kasik Clarkson/Leigh Senior 5-5
Ashley Ostrand Pender Senior 5-5
Josie Reid Ponca Senior 6-0
Meg Schluns O’Neill Senior 5-6
Reece Snodgrass West Point-Beemer Senior 5-6
Carragan Tietz Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Senior 5-9
Honorable Mention:
Ainsworth: Katrina Beel, Summer Richardson, Kaitlyn Nelson; Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur: Aubrey Berg; Battle Creek: Renee Brummels, Kaitylyn Pochop, Kenna Pochop; Boone Central: Marysa Duerksen, Mara Ranslem, Paige Nelson, Macy Rankin; Clarkson/Leigh: Kayden Schumacher, Kennedy Settje, Bailey Lemburg; Creighton: Maycee Zimmerer, Brooke Dance; Crofton: Ella Wragge, Alexis Folkers, Jayden Jordan; Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Isabel Hass, Taylor Timmerman, Evelyn Wooldrik; Homer: Emily Rasmussen; Howells-Dodge: Riley Pokorny, Carly Bayer, Jayda Bazata; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Erica Wolfgram, Kinsey Hall, Haley Christensen; Lutheran High Northeast: Maddie Becker, Aubrey Herbolsheimer, Amber Bockelman, Mia Furst, Lauren Buhrman; Madison: Whitney Zessin; Norfolk Catholic: Anna Neuhalfen, Avery Yosten, Taylor Kautz, Addison Corr; North Bend Central: Kaitlyn Emanuel, Cierra Kluthe; North Central: Brielle Bussinger; Oakland-Craig: Ashten Rennerfeldt, Josie Richards, Makenna Pearson; O’Neill: Alyssa Eichelberger, Wreece Liewer; Pender: Zoey Lehmkuhl, Olyvia Nelson; Pierce: Kenzie Moeller, Brielle Unseld, Faith Lubischer; Ponca: Gracen Evans; Stanton: Sylvia Cunningham, Ellie Locke, Bridgett Jensen; Valentine: Sami Phillips; Wakefield: Aishah Valenzuela, Jordan Valenzuela, Abby Heimann; Wayne: Sydney Redden; West Point-Beemer: Sidney Swanson, Brooklyn Weddle, Jadyn Meiergerd, Rachel Groth; Wisner-Pilger: Lindsey Kneifl.