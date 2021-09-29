WISNER — Wisner-Pilger served up some home cooking to turn back Howells-Dodge in straight sets 25-20, 25-22 in a battle of rated teams here at Wisner-Pilger High School on Tuesday evening.
The Gators never trailed in the opening set of the best-of-three-sets match and came from behind in the second set to avoid the third-set tiebreaker on the way to improving to 14-4.
"We were coming off a tough weekend," Wisner-Pilger coach Kay Raabe said. "We lost a couple of matches so I was kind of nervous how we would react here tonight against a very good Howells-Dodge team."
Well, the nerves were unnecessary as her team responded just fine.
The Jaguars got to within 13-11 in the first set after the Gators were called for a double hit, but Raabe's squad reeled off four straight with a little help from Howells-Dodge.
A service error by the Jaguars started the mini-run for Wisner-Pilger followed by an ace serve by Adison Meyer, a defensive error by H-D and a hitting error by the Jags to put Wisner-Pilger ahead 17-11.
"We just couldn't get anything going consistently," Howells-Dodge coach Taryn Janke said. "We would get something going and shoot ourselves in the foot. You can't do that against a great team like Wisner-Pilger."
The Jaguars got something going at the end of the opening set with three straight winners by Grace Baumert, who finished with a match-high 15 kills, that brought Howells-Dodge back to within 23-20. But a pair of errors finished the set for the Gators.
"We kept a lot of rallies alive and just kept after it," Raabe said. "I was really happy with the way we stuck with it."
The Gators led early in the second set and seemed destined to make short work of the match.
Lily Otten slammed a kill through the middle of the H-D defense to make it 11-9 for the Gators, but the Jaguars would tie the set at 11, 13-13 and 14-14 before taking a lead 16-14 on a tip-kill from Carly Bayer and a slam from Baumert.
A couple of H-D errors and another ace serve, this one by Lindsey Kneifl for Wisner-Pilger, put the Gators in front 17-16.
Raabe called timeout with her team trailing 19-17 later in the set, but the Jaguars wouldn't bend.
Howells-Dodge went up 22-19 and looked to make it a three-set match.
The Gators came roaring back, going on a 4-0 run on a service error, an overpass kill by Kneifl, an Alexia Martin ace serve and a kill by Emily Buhrman.
Janke called timeout at the end of the run, but the Gators closed out the set and the match with another Buhrman winner off the Howells-Dodge block, which went out of bounds.
"It was a good match for us," Raabe said. "After the rough weekend, I like the way we responded and we're hopefully back on track."
HOWELLS-DODGE (15-2): Grace Baumert 15k, 16d; Blair Fiala 2d, 10s; Carly Bayer 1k, 2b, 4d, 1s; Morgan Gall 1d; Brooklyn Macholan 3d, 1s; Natalie Pieper 2k, 2b, 3d; Ellie Baumert 7k, 2a, 7d, 12s; Jade Bayer 8d.
WISNER-PILGER (14-4): Cameryn Bellar 2d, 6s; Alexia Martin 1a, 6d; Adison Meyer 1a, 4d, 16s; Lindsey Kneifl 5k; 1a, 8d; Emily Buhrman 9k; 1b, 1d; Joslyn Jacobs 1k, 10d; Lily Otten 6k, 2d; Kennedie Ott 2k, 1b.