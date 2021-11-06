Gators sweep Superior to take third in C2

LINCOLN - After Friday's heartbreaking disappointment in the C2 semifinals of the Nebraska State Volleyball Championships, Wisner-Pilger responded here at Lincoln Northeast High School in Ed Johnson Gymnasium to sweep Superior 25-17, 25-15 and 25-23 to take third-place.
The Gators were just two points from the state title game but gathered themselves Saturday afternoon to win their 29th match of the season.
"I told the girls before we came out here today we didn't want yesterday's loss to be the last memory for this team," Wisner-Pilger coach Kay Raabe said. "Evidently they listened, just as they have done all season long."
It took a come from behind effort in the third set of the match for the Gators to secure the sweep.
After trailing 12-8 in the third trip to 25, Raabe called timeout to gather her players and encouraged them to focus on the job at hand.
Her team responded with a 9-1 run that lifted Wisner-Pilger to a 17-13 advantage when it was completed.
Joslyn Jacobs had a couple of kills in the run, one on a dink over the net and the second a rocket off a Wildcat touch.
Lily Otten scored three consecutive points during the run with a tip-kill down the net, a joust at the net and a second shot winner which caught Superior off guard.
Adison Meyer added to the run with a pair of ace serves before Jacobs got involved again with another smash down the right side and right at the baseline, the Wildcats contributed a hitting error and Otten polished off the run with a kill off of a Superior touch.
The Gators maintained the lead until the Wildcats responded with a 5-0 after Wisner-Pilger was up 22-18 to take a 23-22 lead and prompting Raabe to use her final timeout of the set.
"I just told them we should finish the match now and not five them any momentum for another set," Raabe said.
A Wildcat hitting error out of the timeout evened the score then Lindsey Kneifl smashed an overpass to the Superior side of the court and the match ended on another ace serve.
Meyer set up the Gator offense with 27 assists, Emily Buhrman, Kneifl and Jacobs had 13, 10 and nine kills respectively while Jacobs also added 13 digs.
"I am just so proud of this team and what we have accomplished this year," Raabe said. "Their biggest asset is probably the way they get along - this group has the greatest chemistry and the truly care about each other."
WISNER-PILGER DEF. SUPERIOR 25-17, 25-15, 25-23
WISNER-PILGER (29-7): Cameryn Bellar 2d, 15s; Alexia Martin 5d; Adison Meyer 1k, 2a, 27s; Lindsey Kneifl 10k 1b; Emily Buhrman 13k, 2a, 6d; Joslyn Jacobs 9k, 1a, 13d; Lily Otten 6k, 2b, 4a 5d; Kennedie Ott 3k, 3d; Maggie Schweers 2k, 1d.
SUPERIOR (24-10): Teegan Duncan 5k, 1b, 1a, 7d; Cailyn Barry 4k, 3b; Sadie Cornell 7d; Sadie Rempel 1a, 11d; Brooklyn Grabast 1s, 1s; Ella Gardner 1k, 6d 24s; Shayla Meyer 19k, 1b, 9d; Atlee Kobza 2k, 14d, 2s; Madison Heusinkvelt 4d.