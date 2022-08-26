Gators handle Lutheran High

Lutheran High Northeast seemed to have the momentum going into halftime despite trailing in their season opener. Then Wisner-Pilger's rushing attack dominated the second half.
The host Eagles led after the first quarter and took advantage of a crucial special-teams play to pull within 22-18 at halftime, but the Gators scored on four-straight second half possessions to pull away 52-18 at Memorial Field on Friday night.
"I love the score. I love the win. We played a great quality opponent like Lutheran High and we competed well," Wisner-Pilger coach A.J. Burki said. "But just as much as we love the win, there are a lot of things that we need to do better as a team if we're going to take ourselves as far as we want to into the playoffs and be as successful as we like."
Wisner-Pilger ran the ball on 56 of 60 plays, rolling up 365 yards thanks to a pair of 100-yard rushers. Hunter Palmer finished with a game-high 167 yards on 14 carries. Ryan Woitaszeweski finished with 131 yards on just eight carries, including a 70-yard option keeper immediately after the Gators stuffed the Eagles on a fourth down. Fullback August Scholting scored four touchdowns while finishing with 54 yards on 15 carries.
"They've got a good three-headed monster there with their fullback, quarterback and I-back," Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said. "They're all really good, tough runners, and tough to bring down."
The Gators grabbed control in the second half, scoring six plays into the third quarter to boost their lead to 30-18. Two plays later, freshman linebacker Logan Nelson intercepted a Lutheran High pitch and took it 21 yards for a touchdown. The next time the Wisner-Pilger offense took the field, it needed seven plays to go 55 yards for another scoring drive.
Lutheran High put together an impressive drive to follow, but the defense stopped a fourth-and-2 play at its own 10. On the next play, Woitaszeweski kept it on an option play and took off down the Gators sideline for a 70-yard touchdown run that capped the game's scoring.
"We feel like we've got a line that's really starting to mesh," Burki said. "More than anything, we're really trying to establish an identity."
Palmer finished with more yards than the Gators' defense allowed to Lutheran High all night. The Eagles rushed 30 times for 55 yards, and quarterback Landon Johnson was 7 of 12 passing for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite that, the Eagles led through a quarter.
Josh Rojas took a jet sweep around the corner for a touchdown to put Lutheran High within 8-6, and then the Eagles got a big break when they recovered a fumble at midfield. A hook-and-lateral put the Eagles inside the 25. On fourth-and-7, Landon Johnson connected with Braden Feddern in the end zone to give Lutheran High a 12-8 lead that held through the end of the first quarter.
Wisner-Pilger took the lead for good two plays into the second quarter when Scholting capped a nine-play, 65-yard drive with a 5-yard plunge up the middle. The Gators forced a three-and-out, and followed with a 10-play, 76-yard drive.
The latter march started with Palmer's 51-yard footrace in which he took a toss going right and angled left toward his own sideline. Later, Palmer caught a pass just beyond the sticks on fourth-and-13 to keep the drive alive, and Scholting scored on the next play. Those two drives put the Gators ahead 22-12 with 5:27 left in the first half.
Lutheran High had the momentum going into halftime, though. On third-and-25 after back-to-back penalties, Evan Glaser sacked Walker Ott, and then the ensuing punt snap sailed high, leading to the Eagles getting the ball just 10 yards away from the goal line with 36 seconds left in the half.
"To be perfectly honest with you, I thought we made too many mistakes that I don't feel were as characteristic as we've done throughout the last two weeks," Burki said. "I felt like we shot ourselves in the foot when we shouldn't have."
After two runs netted five yards, a false start penalty negated the yards gained. With nine seconds left in the half, Johnson found Rojas near the goal line for a touchdown that put the Eagles within 22-18.
"We got a little momentum, got a good stop, and then they had a bad snap that we took advantage of there," Suckstorf said.
Wisner-Pilger 8 14 24 6 —52
Lutheran High 12 6 0 0 —18
FIRST QUARTER
W-P: August Scholting 5 run, Hunter Palmer run, 9:17.
LHNE: Josh Rojas 27 run, PAT failed, 7:34.
LHNE: Braden Feddern 21 pass from Landon Johnson, PAT failed, 3:42.
SECOND QUARTER
W-P: Scholting 5 run, Ryan Woitaszeweski run, 11:46.
W-P: Scholting 4 run, PAT failed, 5:27.
LHNE: Rojas 10 pass from Johnson, PAT failed, 0:09.
THIRD QUARTER
W-P: Walker Ott 4 run, Palmer run, 9:16.
W-P: Logan Nelson 21 interception return, Nelson run, 8:30.
W-P: Scholting 2 run, Scholting run, 2:33.
FOURTH QUARTER
W-P: Woitaszeweski 70 run, PAT failed, 11:28.