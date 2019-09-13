Wisner-Pilger gets defensive to down O-C

WISNER — After Oakland-Craig won the opening set here at Wisner-Pilger High School on Thursday night, the Gators got busy on the defensive side of the court to turn back the Knights 20-25, 25-16, 25-19 and 25-14 to improve to 6-2 on the young season.
Strong net play and great serving brought the Gators back after Oakland-Craig won the opening set.
"We attacked the net and defended the net after the first set," Wisner-Pilger coach Jean Groth said. "But I think it was our serving that kept them (O-C) on their heels."
The Gators served up 15 ace serves in the match, led by Karrin Jindra with five and Adi Meyer with four.
"We had a number of aces and a lot of serves that kept them from setting up their offense," Groth said. "It was great to see us serve the ball that well."
The Knights won the opening set before the Gators stormed back to take the second set 25-16. The Gators took a commanding 11-2 lead to open the set.
Oakland-Craig battled back in the set to get to within 14-13 after a hitting error by the Gators and a kill from Makenna Pearson off a touch by Wisner-Pilger, but a Knight hitting error made it 15-13.
Oakland-Craig's Kennedy Benne brought her team back to within a point with another kill off a Gator block, but the Gators took control of the set with the next five points.
"We really got going in the second set," Groth said. "Then we settled in and started to take care of things a little bit."
Back-to-back kills by Rachel Otten and Meyer made it 17-14, then Otten stuffed the Knight attack at the net.
An Oakland-Craig hitting error and one of the ace serves by Meyer finished the run.
A tip-kill by Benne for the Knights made it 20-15 before another Otten winner put the lead back up to six, 21-15.
Oakland-Craig managed one more point in the set with a service error by the Gators, but Wisner-Pilger closed out the set with a kill from Jindra and three consecutive errors by the Knights.
The third set saw Wisner-Pilger up 16-15 after a Bailey Helzer slam off a block attempt, but a kill from Lily Otten eventually found the other side of the court to make it 17-15.
Erin McGuire fired an ace serve to make it 18-15, causing Oakland-Craig coach Chelsey Boden to call a timeout.
Unfortunately for the Knights, they came out of the timeout and committed a hitting error, followed by back-to-back kills from Aspin Waterman and a winner from Meyer, which hit right on the baseline, to put the Gators in command of the set, 22-15.
After a Gator service error, another Waterman winner made it 23-16.
Benne slammed a pair of kills to make it 23-18, but the Gators closed out the set by the 25-19 final score.
Wisner-Pilger sprinted to a 10-2 lead in the fourth and what would be the final set of the match and never looked back as it took the match to improve to 6-2 and send the Knights home with a 4-3 mark.
Wisner-Pilger (6-2): Adi Meyer 2k, 4a, 18s, 9d; Erin McGuire 3a, 4s, 2d; Aspin Waterman 7k, 2a, 21d; Karrin Jindra 7k, 5a, 17d; Rachel Otten 9k, 4b, 2d; Ashley Brahmer 1k; Lily Otten 3k, 2d; Lexi Parker 1d; Lindsey Kneifl 2a, 1d; Emily Buhrman 1a, 23d.