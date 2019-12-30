WISNER — For the second time in 25 days, Lutheran High's girls faced Wisner-Pilger. For the Eagles, the second meeting didn't go as well as the first.
In a game in which the largest lead was just nine points, Wisner-Pilger held Lutheran High without a field goal for the final 2½ minutes to pull away for a 45-36 victory Monday, its first win of the season, in the opening round of the White bracket of the Shootout on the Elkhorn.
The teams had met in the Dec. 5 season opener, with Lutheran High winning that game 43-28.
“Our main goals were to win the quarter and to get rebounds,” Wisner-Pilger coach Brooke Scheitel said. “Our rebounding isn't always the greatest, and sometimes our post players get into foul trouble. Our goal every quarter was to win that quarter and get rebounds.”
Neither team could get much separation, with the largest lead of the entire game being nine points achieved twice by the hosts, including after a 3-point play by senior Aspin Waterman with 37.1 seconds left for the final margin of victory.
Wisner-Pilger started the fourth quarter by extending what was a 31-30 lead heading into the final stanza. Lindsey Kneifl, who had a team-high 12 points, drilled a baseline 15-foot jumper on the right side, and then the teams traded steals on the opposite end before Kneifl stole the ball and turned it into a transition layup with 6:25 remaining for a 35-30 lead, the largest advantage since the second quarter.
“We've got some speed. We've got some tracksters, per se. We can really take advantage of that,” Scheitel said. “I think that we have always known that, but to be able to do that gives them some confidence that they can do that going ahead.”
For the second time, Lutheran High mounted a comeback. Chloe Spence connected on an off-balance scoop shot in the lane, and then Kendra Rosberg's steal led to a Becca Gebhardt layup to make it a 37-35 game with 2:30 remaining.
This time, the Eagles couldn't finish the comeback, going 0 for 8 from the field as the Gators put the game away with eight of the final nine points, capped by Waterman's 3-point play that resulted in Gebhardt fouling out. Wisner-Pilger prevailed despite making just 14 of 35 free throws.
“We're an attacking team, but we're also an inside-out team, and we didn't show that today,” Lutheran High coach Mike Wiederin said. “We were just settling for 3s and then we didn't have many opportunities around the rim.”
It matched the Gators' 16-7 advantage it held after scoring nine-straight points, capped by a Karrin Jindra 3-point play with 6:38 left until halftime. But it took Lutheran High just 1½ minutes to take the momentum right back.
Gebhardt, who had 10 of her team-high 12 points in the first half, started the Eagles' comeback with a free throw, then 1:06 later, she dished in a putback. Following a Gator turnover on the ensuing inbounds, Mia Wiederin worked her way open for a corner 3-pointer to pull within 17-15.
“We switched up to a man press, and we started turning them over on that and getting some easy baskets,” coach Wiederin said.
From there, the Eagles' free-throw shooting prowess finished the first-half surge.
Hannah Fouts came off the bench to hit two free throws to put the Eagles within 21-19 with 2:21 left, and she added another from the charity stripe 19 seconds later. Lauren Buhrman gave the Eagles the one-point halftime lead with two free throws with 51 seconds remaining.
Despite the comeback, Scheitel said her team was not concerned.
“Going into the locker room down by one, that's OK,” she said. “We can work with that.”
Wisner-Pilger 11 10 10 14 — 45
Lutheran High 7 15 8 6 — 36
WISNER-PILGER (1-5): Macy Stuhr 3 0-2 7; Adi Meyer 1 2-4 4; Lindsey Kneifl 6 0-5 12; Aspin Waterman 2 4-7 8; Karrin Jindra 3 2-5 8; Emma Heller 0 6-13 6. Totals: 14 14-35 45.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (2-5): Lauren Buhrman 1 2-2 4; Mia Furst 1 1-2 3; Chloe Spence 3 0-0 8; Becca Gebhardt 5 1-2 12; Mia Wiederin 1 2-5 5; Leah Sugita 0 1-2 1; Hannah Fouts 0 3-4 3. Totals: 11 10-17 36.