The athletes for Wisner-Pilger and Archbishop Bergan Fremont shone brightest on Tuesday in the Wayne Invite, winning the girls and boys divisions, respectively.
The Gators ran away with the girls division thanks to dominant performances by Kayla Svoboda and Lindsey Kneifl, who combined to win seven events. Kneifl also set personal bests for the season in the long jump and the triple jump.
As a team, coach Joan Plagge feels that those involved in the running events really stepped up. The spring winds of Nebraska were as strong as ever on Tuesday, but many of the Gators stood to benefit.
“Our sprinters really used the direction of the wind to their advantage to get some great times in,” she said, “So I was happy with all the performances today.”
Svoboda and Kneifl were prime examples of this as five of their seven total wins came in track events. However, Kneifl felt that her win in the 100 meter dash didn't come so easily.
“Halle Berner was pretty good,” she said, “She was good competition there, too.”
Bergan, however, had to sweat it out a bit to win their division, as Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Stanton kept the pressure on throughout the afternoon.
The Mustangs won four events, including the 3200 meter run. Their winning player for the event, Abraham Larson, posted a final time of 10:40.83, beating his previous season best by seven seconds. Kolter Van Pelt, who won the 1600 meter run, came within three seconds of his season best.
Meanwhile, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge took home first place in the 200 meter dash, discus throw and 110 meter hurdles, where Deagan Puppe posted a final time of 15.85.
Lutheran High Northeast placed fifth in the girls division and seventh in boys. The Eagles took home first in the 4x400 meter relay with Halle Berner leading the way, who also placed second in three events.
Coach Brenden Olsen was ecstatic with the performance his team had in the event. The team was setting so many personal records that he lost track halfway through the running events.
“Being as windy and as cold as it was today,” he said, “I’m very pleased with how everyone reacted and came together and put out their best effort.”
GIRLS: Wisner-Pilger 136, Stanton 97, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 79, Wayne 75, Lutheran High Northeast 63, Archbishop Bergan 54, Winside 19.
Top finishers: 100: 1. Lindsey Kneifl, WPG, 12.97, 2. Halle Berner, LNE, 13.11. 200: 1. Kayla Svoboda, WPG, 26.39; 2. Berner, LNE, 26.89. 400: 1. Kneifl, WPG, 1:02.58; 2. Berner, LNE, 1:04.59. 800 meter run: 1. Kaitlin Mlnarik, ARB, 2:40.02; 2. Madison Mckie, STA, 2:41.82. 1600: 1. Mlnarik, ARB, 5:58.37; 2. Alea Rasmussen, WPG, 6:10.72. 3200: 1. Rasmussen, WPG, 13:35.88, 2. Allie Hassler, WPG, 14:13.26
100 meter hurdles: 1. Svoboda, WPG, 15.82; 2. Kinsey Hall, LCC, 18.80. 300: 1. Svoboda, WPG, 49.67; 2. Kinsey Hall, LCC, 54.38. 4x100 meter relay: 1. STA (Mollie Spotanski, Brooke Christensen, Tresha Koch, Madison Knudsen) 55.95; 2. LCC, 57.22. 4x400: 1. LNE (Alyssa Marotz, Kendra Petersen, Aubrey Herbolsheimer, Berner) 4:38.21; 2. STA, 4:40.32. 4x800: 1. ARB (Sydney Meyer, Jadin Ostrand, Carlee Hapke, Mlnarik) 11:13.13; 2. WAY, 11:52.29.
High jump: 1. Erica Wolfgram, LCC, 4-06; 2. Sylvia Cunningham, STA, 4-06. Pole vault: 1. Knudsen, STA, 7-0; 2. Tori Stuhr, WPG, 7-0. Long jump: 1. Kneifl, WPG, 15-08½; 2. Petersen, LNE, 15-07¾. Triple jump: 1. Kneifl, WPG, 33-09; 2. Petersen, LNE, 32-10½. Discus throw: 1. Kati Topp, WIN, 89-02; 2. Ellie Locke, STA 87-0. Shot put: 1. Berniece McCorkindale, LCC, 32-09½; 2. Courtney Brink, WAY, 29-09½.
BOYS: Archbishop Bergan 129, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 117, Stanton 100, Wisner-Pilger 72, Wayne 61, Winside 24, Lutheran High Northeast 16.
Top finishers: 100: 1. Koa McIntyre, ARB, 11.17, 2. Connor McCarthy, STA, 11.59. 200: 1. Mitchell Hupp, STA, 22.64, 2. Gabe Escalante, WIN, 22.97. 400: 1. Escalante, WIN, 54.78, 2. Wilton Roberts, LCC, 55.86. 800 meter run: 1. August Scholting, WPG, 2:15.01; 2. Andrew Fellers, ARB, 2:21.81. 1600: 1. Kolter Van Pelt, STA, 4:48.91; 2. Jesus Zavala, WAY, 5:05.04. 3200: 1. Abraham Larson, STA, 10:40.83; 2. Zavala, WAY, 10:54.21.
110 meter hurdles: 1. Deagan Puppe, LCC, 15.85; 3. Daniel Puppe, LCC, 17.99. 300: 1. Beau Ruskamp, WPG, 43.38; 2. De. Puppe, LCC, 43.67. 4x100 meter relay: 1. STA (Connor McCarthy, Sutton Pohlman, Jason Claussen, Hupp) 47.40; 2. LCC, 47.88. 4x400: 1. WPG (Ruskamp, Owen Heller, Braxton Siebrant, Scholting) 3:53.76; 3. STA 3:54.90. 4x800: 1. ARB (Ben Simonson, Carter Demuth, Sam Sleister, Fellers) 9:25.19; 2. WAY, 9:40.83.
High jump: 1. Carter Junck, WAY, 5-04; 2. Shane Benson, LCC, 5-02. Pole vault: 1. Eli Barner, WAY, 10-06; 2. Devon Schultz, WPG, 10-06. Long jump: 1. Shea Gossett, ARB, 19-0½; 2. Ruskamp, WPG, 18-02½. Triple jump: 1. Gossett, ARB, 40-04; 2. Adam Arens, STA, 38-07¾. Discus throw: 1. Austin Hall, LCC, 130-02; 2. Aaron Bloom, LCC, 107-11. Shot put: 1. Kamden Dusatko, STA, 48-00½; 2. Bruggeman, STA, 41-06½.